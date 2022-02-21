What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or popular business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed Steven Boykey Sidle about his book “Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks”.
The world has been fixated on Bitcoin… But a much more transformative technology is decentralised finance… This will be a bigger industry than Bitcoin, by far.Steven Boykey Sidle, author - Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks
The banking fraternity is a black box, and we are powerless against it… With DeFi… the trust comes with time…Steven Boykey Sidle, author - Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks
In the world of DeFi, the money goes into a big pool, and that is lent out to individuals…Steven Boykey Sidle, author - Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks
The banks are responding… Every single one of them has embryonic DeFi divisions…Steven Boykey Sidle, author - Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks
Description on Amazon:
After over a decade of Bitcoin, which has now moved beyond lore and hype into an increasingly robust star in the firmament of global assets, a new and more important question has arisen.
What happens beyond Bitcoin?
The answer is decentralised finance – “DeFi”.
Tech and finance experts Steven Boykey Sidley and Simon Dingle argue that DeFi - which enables all manner of financial transactions to take place directly, person to person, without the involvement of financial institutions - will redesign the cogs and wheels in the engines of trust and make the remarkable rise of Bitcoin look quaint by comparison.
It will disrupt and displace fine and respectable companies, if not entire industries.
Sidley and Dingle explain how DeFi works, introduce the organisations and individuals that comprise the new industry, and identify the likely winners and losers in the coming revolution.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153095147_defi-decentralized-finance-text-next-to-a-green-up-arrow-and-a-chart-directed-upwards-dark-blue-back.html?vti=nm3edl2hrzrods63as-1-31
More from Business Books
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel
Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.Read More
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success
Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark.Read More
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.Read More
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money".Read More
How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave".Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t
Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero.Read More