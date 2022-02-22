Could untested legal loophole help Magashule’s fraud trial co-accused walk free?





- Ace Magashule's fraud trial co-accused claim self-incriminating evidence they gave during the Zondo Inquiry cannot be admitted to current proceedings

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule returns to court today as he continues in his bid to have corruption, fraud, and money laundering charges against him withdrawn.

The former Free State Premier and 15 others, including five companies, are facing multiple fraud charges.

The case relates to a R255 million 2014 contract to assess and remove asbestos housing material in the Free State. when Magashule was premier.

Magashule has consistently maintained his innocence and claims the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has no evidence against him.

Meanwhile, lawyers for his co-accused claim that all the evidence being used against them in the case is founded on self-incriminating evidence that they gave during the Zondo Inquiry and as such infringes on their free trial rights.

Senior legal journalist Karyn Maughn explains:

When the Zondo inquiry's regulations were first released by then-President Zuma, they said no evidence coming from the inquiry can be used in prosecution. Karyn Maughan , Senior legal journalist - News 24

Then in 2020 Cyril Ramaphosa changed the regulations and said this evidence is available to law enforcement unless the person gives a self-incriminating response and then that can't be used. Karyn Maughan , Senior legal journalist - News 24

But as Nasir Cassim pointed out yesterday, they denied any wrongdoing at the inquiry. Karyn Maughan , Senior legal journalist - News 24

The State is saying...if they are correct then we've spent R1 billion on an inquiry that has uncovered serious evidence which now is apparently largely inaccessible to the state. Karyn Maughan , Senior legal journalist - News 24