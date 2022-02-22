Lockdown regs revived Cape Town's illegal street racing scene, says stunt driver
- Motoring specialist Ernest Page says Covid-19 lockdown restrictions reignited illegal street racing in Cape Town
- Aside from Killarney, Page says there aren't enough avenues for enthusiasts to race legally in a safe environment
Motoring journalist and stunt driver Ernest Page says officials need to provide more legal alternatives for racers if they want to tackle Cape Town's illegal street racing scene.
Page says street racers made a comeback during the Covid-19 pandemic when lockdown restrictions blocked them from racing safely at the Killarney racetrack.
RELATED: 'Plattekloof road illegal drag racing escalated after lockdown levels lifted'
Although Killarney has recently reopened, Page says there still aren't enough track days to promote safe and legal alternatives to illegal street racing.
"There's needs to be a viable alternative for enthusiasts to compete and to enjoy their cars", Page tells CapeTalk.
He says more initiatives are needed to promote motor racing in a controlled environment.
WATCH: CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track
When Covid-19 happened, because of legislation Killarney wasn't able to open up properly, they couldn't have a lot spectators there, etc. Frustrations grew for months in the community and eventually, the guys just started racing on the streets.Ernest Page, Motoring journalist and stunt driver
I can't condone that kind of behaviour but... if there is no legal alternative for the people to go do their sport... If all the rugby fields closed down, what are we supposed to do for rugby players, you know what I mean?Ernest Page, Motoring journalist and stunt driver
I do think there's a big difference between driving a car that might be a sportscar, an enthusiast car, and racing illegally on the road.Ernest Page, Motoring journalist and stunt driver
I'm all for track driving myself... but having said that there hasn't historically been enough track time available.Ernest Page, Motoring journalist and stunt driver
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_20104082_abstract-turning-road-background-with-tires-track-and-yellow-striped-road-marking-on-dark-asphalt.html?vti=mft63x1selnztn8upw-2-58
More from Local
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs
Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi.Read More
[WATCH] Firefighters battle Noordhoek blaze
Firefighters are battling a blaze next to Lake Michelle Estate in Noordhoek.Read More
'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'
Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University.Read More
Typhoid could be in municipal water, warns Nelson Mandela Bay
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, the Interim Chairperson at the SA Medical Association.Read More
Cops had been surveilling CIT gang before deadly Rosettenville shootout
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks.Read More
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?
Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance.Read More
Covid produces a certain immune response, but you still need the jab - expert
Lester Kiewit speaks to epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa about the latest, updated, government rules regarding Covid vaccines.Read More
'Ace Magashule says he’s innocent and that the NPA is lying to the public'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior reporter Tshidi Madia.Read More
Tensions rising at CT airport as rogue taxi operators pose as e-hailers - Acsa
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Mark Maclean from Acsa and David Drummond from Section 66.Read More