Lockdown regs revived Cape Town's illegal street racing scene, says stunt driver





Motoring specialist Ernest Page says Covid-19 lockdown restrictions reignited illegal street racing in Cape Town

Aside from Killarney, Page says there aren't enough avenues for enthusiasts to race legally in a safe environment

Motoring journalist and stunt driver Ernest Page says officials need to provide more legal alternatives for racers if they want to tackle Cape Town's illegal street racing scene.

Page says street racers made a comeback during the Covid-19 pandemic when lockdown restrictions blocked them from racing safely at the Killarney racetrack.

Although Killarney has recently reopened, Page says there still aren't enough track days to promote safe and legal alternatives to illegal street racing.

"There's needs to be a viable alternative for enthusiasts to compete and to enjoy their cars", Page tells CapeTalk.

He says more initiatives are needed to promote motor racing in a controlled environment.

When Covid-19 happened, because of legislation Killarney wasn't able to open up properly, they couldn't have a lot spectators there, etc. Frustrations grew for months in the community and eventually, the guys just started racing on the streets. Ernest Page, Motoring journalist and stunt driver

I can't condone that kind of behaviour but... if there is no legal alternative for the people to go do their sport... If all the rugby fields closed down, what are we supposed to do for rugby players, you know what I mean? Ernest Page, Motoring journalist and stunt driver

I do think there's a big difference between driving a car that might be a sportscar, an enthusiast car, and racing illegally on the road. Ernest Page, Motoring journalist and stunt driver