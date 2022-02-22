America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle





- 31 year-old America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde has died following a long battle with cancer

- During her emotional audition in June, the singer revealed that she had cancer in her liver, lungs, and spine

Tributes are pouring in for former America's Got Talent contestant Nightbirde who has died at the age of 31.

The singer, who first appeared on the talent show in June last year, revealed during her audition that she had cancer in her liver, lungs, and spine.

"It's important that everyone know that I'm so much more than the bad things that have happened to me" she told judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.

Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane. pic.twitter.com/dhKdrecEIv — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) February 21, 2022

Since her appearance on the show, Nightbirde, real name Jane Marczewski, gained a strong following from fans and supporters who championed the hashtag #seejanewin

Marczewski was forced to pull out of the competition after only two months to focus on her health.

In her last Instagram post on 12 January, the singer wrote that things had been 'pretty brutal'.

"We’re all a little lost and it’s alright."

AGT judge Heidi Klum shared a picture of Marczewski to her Instagram Stories on Monday, writing: 'We love you. Rest in peace @_nightbirde.

