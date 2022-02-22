Tensions rising at CT airport as rogue taxi operators pose as e-hailers - Acsa





Unauthorised taxi operators are driving away business for legitimate permit-holding transport providers at Cape Town International Airport

Authorised drivers are issued with operator and airport permits, while rogue drivers operate illegally and trick passengers into thinking they're legit

The Airports Company South Africa says officials are staging an intervention as tensions mount between the two groups

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) says it's working to resolve the tensions between authorised and unauthorised taxi operators at Cape Town International Airport.

Following the increase in passenger numbers at the airport, there has been a rise in unauthorised taxi operators who pretend to be permit-holding taxi drivers.

Acsa's Mark Maclean says operators must be licensed and registered with an airport permit in order to use the designated pick-up areas for taxis and e-hailing cabs.

However, illegal taxi operators, many of whom pose as e-hailing drivers, are soliciting business directly from travellers who are looking for transport services.

Maclean, who's the regional manager for the Cape Town International Airport Cluster, says passengers should only use authorised operators for safety and security purposes.

He says Acsa is working to get more of the rogue transport operators accredited so that they can comply with the airport regulations.

At the same time, he says Acsa will step up its law enforcement operations, in conjunction with SAPS and other security agencies, to address this matter.

We have noticed an increase in the number of these [unauthorised taxi operators] since the passenger traffic has started to increase and we take this matter seriously... It is a concern to us currently. Mark Maclean, Regional General Manager - Cape Town International Airport Cluster (Airports Company South Africa)

If they operate at the airport, we need to make sure that operators are security-cleared, they are vetted to operate at the airport, and we also make sure that we contract with them so they are able to use our facilities for the provision of these services. Mark Maclean, Regional General Manager - Cape Town International Airport Cluster (Airports Company South Africa)

It is creating tension between the authorised and unauthorised operators. Mark Maclean, Regional General Manager - Cape Town International Airport Cluster (Airports Company South Africa)

Meanwhile, the Section 66 Association says that metered cab operators and e-hailing drivers must have operating licences to be deemed legal.

The association's David Drummond says all legal operators are on the same side and want to root out illegal drivers.

We have a legal industry and we have an illegal industry, and I presume most of those guys hanging outside the doors of the building are your illegal industry operators. There is no tension between the metred taxis and the e-hailing operators. David Drummond, Chairperson - Section 66 Association