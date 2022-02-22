Streaming issues? Report here
Gruesome: Chinese national trafficked to Cambodia and used as 'blood slave'

22 February 2022 10:41 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe

- Every weekday morning, UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist joins Refilwe Moloto on Breakfast with Refilwe to unpack the stories making headline around the globe

A 31-year-old Chinese security guard has told authorities how he was kidnapped and kept as a 'blood slave' after responding to a job advert online.

The man, identified only by his surname Li, says he was trafficked to Cambodia where he then sold to a gang.

He said his captors threatened with being sold to organ harvesters if he didn’t give his blood, reports the Asia Pacific Times.

A standard blood donation in South Africa is around 480ml, Li was forced to donate almost twice that amount.

They were going to try and get a ransom for him but then realised he was poor, his family didn't any money.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Instead, they started selling his blood. Each month, they sold his blood on the black market.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Three-quarters of a litre of blood each time, which is well above the medical blood donation.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Apparently, his veins couldn't take much more, so they began to take blood from his head.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Li is currently in hospital after suffering multiple organ failure, but is said to be in a stable condition.

He has told officials he was aware of at least seven other people being used as 'blood slaves' by the gang.

RELATED:Four-story high 'rogue wave' breaks records off Canadian coast




