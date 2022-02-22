Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi. 22 February 2022 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Firefighters battle Noordhoek blaze Firefighters are battling a blaze next to Lake Michelle Estate in Noordhoek. 22 February 2022 4:13 PM
'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions' Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University. 22 February 2022 3:45 PM
View all Local
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies? Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance. 22 February 2022 1:34 PM
'Ace Magashule says he’s innocent and that the NPA is lying to the public' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior reporter Tshidi Madia. 22 February 2022 12:34 PM
Is Thabo Mbeki in the running for ANC leadership? Lester Kiewit speaks to Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue Sanusha Naidu. 22 February 2022 10:45 AM
View all Politics
SAA is flying - but incurring debt the whole time Mike Wills interviews aviation economist Dr Joachim Vermooten. 22 February 2022 4:53 PM
[BUDGET 2022] 'Tax revenue collection is going to look spectacular' Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings on what to expect from Finance Minister Godongwana when he addresses the nation on Wednesday. 22 February 2022 11:37 AM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
View all Business
Aggressive energy drink ads targeting 17 to 34-year-olds 'getting them hooked' Prof Karen Hofman Professor at Wits speaks to Lester Kiewit about the energy drinks flooding the market. 21 February 2022 12:40 PM
There's something about Marian: Marian Keyes on her latest book Again, Rachel Sara-Jayne King sits down with international best-selling author Marian Keyes to talk about her latest book Again, Rachel. 21 February 2022 12:15 PM
'Black don't crack!' - Debunking black skincare myths with expert Dija Ayodele Sara-Jayne King speaks to British skincare specialist Dija Ayodele, author of Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide. 21 February 2022 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31. 22 February 2022 10:06 AM
There's something about Marian: Marian Keyes on her latest book Again, Rachel Sara-Jayne King sits down with international best-selling author Marian Keyes to talk about her latest book Again, Rachel. 21 February 2022 12:15 PM
Catch the nail-biting action from week 3 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds. 19 February 2022 2:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interview Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi. 22 February 2022 6:40 PM
Gruesome: Chinese national trafficked to Cambodia and used as 'blood slave' Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 22 February 2022 10:41 AM
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31. 22 February 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
View all Africa
'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions' Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University. 22 February 2022 3:45 PM
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies? Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance. 22 February 2022 1:34 PM
[BUDGET 2022] 'Tax revenue collection is going to look spectacular' Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings on what to expect from Finance Minister Godongwana when he addresses the nation on Wednesday. 22 February 2022 11:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
Is Thabo Mbeki in the running for ANC leadership?

22 February 2022 10:45 AM
by Barbara Friedman
ANC
Thabo Mbeki
anc leadership

Lester Kiewit speaks to Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue Sanusha Naidu.
  • Thabo Mbeki has reemerged in ANC party life and discourse and many are asking is he heading for a leadership role again
  • Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says she believes the ANC realises something needs to be done beyond just talk of renewal
  • Naidu argues that the party needs to find a way to hold the centre which is currently in disarray
Former President Thabo Mbeki speaks to the media after casting his ballot at the Holy Family College in Houghton, Johannesburg on 1 November 2021. Picture: Mia Lindeque/Eyewitness News

Naidu says she has a sense that the ANC realises something needs to be done.

You can't just talk about renewal, reorganisation, and revitalisation. The party is running short of the centre. The centre is not holding. And while the centre is not holding in Luthuli House and elsewhere, the branches are all in disarray.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

The question is, who in the party will bring this cohesiveness together? The party is running short of the kind of leaders they have had in the past.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

What you really need is someone or some group or some constituency who is going to hold the party at the centre together, and perhaps divest some of the responsibility of the party president to run the government. I can see that being played out.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

Naidu says it is interesting to witness Thabo Mbeki's reemergence in public life, visiting ANC branches, and his involvement in the party's public discourse with the aim of building coherence.

But will Mbeki, along with a group of other ANC personalities as a leadership collective, be able to achieve this coherence for the party, she asks?

There has been much criticism that the party never makes room for younger leadership.

Unfortunately, this party is still very much stuck in the past

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

Its identity as the oldest liberation movement in Africa is also something with which it is grappling, as that begins to unravel, she adds.




22 February 2022 10:45 AM
by Barbara Friedman
ANC
Thabo Mbeki
anc leadership

More from Politics

Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?

22 February 2022 1:34 PM

Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance.

'Ace Magashule says he’s innocent and that the NPA is lying to the public'

22 February 2022 12:34 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior reporter Tshidi Madia.

Could untested legal loophole help Magashule’s fraud trial co-accused walk free?

22 February 2022 9:33 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the meaning of privilege against self-incrimination in court.

South Africa chooses structural economic reform - the road less travelled

21 February 2022 5:08 PM

John Maytham interviews JP Landman, an independent political and economic analyst.

Forum calls on police to arrest those who harass or intimidate migrant workers

21 February 2022 10:48 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Vusumuzi Sibanda, who chairs the African Diaspora Forum.

Take a listen: The Sunday News Review with Ismail Lagardien

20 February 2022 9:20 AM

The Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist joins Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories. 

'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling'

17 February 2022 8:54 PM

The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen.

South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning

17 February 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Johannesburg does a Tshwane – starts cutting non-payers

17 February 2022 3:00 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Lufuno Mashau, Acting Group Head: Revenue Shared Services Centre.

[WATCH] "Kiss the Boer, kiss the farmer!' says Julius Malema

17 February 2022 10:26 AM

Why Kiss the Boer has gone viral on Twitter.

Trending

[WATCH] Firefighters battle Noordhoek blaze

Local

SAA is flying - but incurring debt the whole time

Business

'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'

Local Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Tygerberg Hospital: SA's first public facility to use Da Vinci robot for surgery

22 February 2022 6:17 PM

Shoba trial wraps after 14 witnesses, including ‘a great scriptwriter’

22 February 2022 5:40 PM

De Lille: SA’s infrastructure projects helping to create jobs

22 February 2022 4:20 PM

