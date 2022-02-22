Is Thabo Mbeki in the running for ANC leadership?
- Thabo Mbeki has reemerged in ANC party life and discourse and many are asking is he heading for a leadership role again
- Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says she believes the ANC realises something needs to be done beyond just talk of renewal
- Naidu argues that the party needs to find a way to hold the centre which is currently in disarray
Naidu says she has a sense that the ANC realises something needs to be done.
You can't just talk about renewal, reorganisation, and revitalisation. The party is running short of the centre. The centre is not holding. And while the centre is not holding in Luthuli House and elsewhere, the branches are all in disarray.Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue
The question is, who in the party will bring this cohesiveness together? The party is running short of the kind of leaders they have had in the past.Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue
What you really need is someone or some group or some constituency who is going to hold the party at the centre together, and perhaps divest some of the responsibility of the party president to run the government. I can see that being played out.Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue
Naidu says it is interesting to witness Thabo Mbeki's reemergence in public life, visiting ANC branches, and his involvement in the party's public discourse with the aim of building coherence.
But will Mbeki, along with a group of other ANC personalities as a leadership collective, be able to achieve this coherence for the party, she asks?
There has been much criticism that the party never makes room for younger leadership.
Unfortunately, this party is still very much stuck in the pastSanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue
Its identity as the oldest liberation movement in Africa is also something with which it is grappling, as that begins to unravel, she adds.
Source : Mia Lindeque/Eyewitness News
