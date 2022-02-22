[BUDGET 2022] 'Tax revenue collection is going to look spectacular'
-
South Africa collected a whopping R200 billion more in tax revenues than budgeted for
-
Social grant extension, allocation to SOEs and, hopefully, debt reduction is going to gobble up most of it
-
Economists do not expect radical tax changes
-
The mining tax windfall is welcome but temporary
RELATED: South Africa chooses structural economic reform - the road less travelled
On Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will present the government’s spending framework for the next three years.
It will be Godongwana’s first Budget Speech, and he is under much pressure to show that the government is committed to reducing the fiscal deficit and ballooning debt.
A permanent expansion of the welfare net is on the cards, but that would entail more borrowing and higher taxation.
It is possible but unlikely that Godongwana will deliver on predecessor Tito Mboweni’s plan to lower the corporate tax rate to 27%.
Interest payment on the government’s spiralling debt mountain has been the fastest-growing expense in the budget since 2021; shifting Eskom’s obligations onto the state’s balance sheet would markedly weaken public finances.
Refilwe Moloto asked Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings what we can expect from Godongwana when he addresses the nation on Wednesday (scroll up to listen).
Tax revenue collection is going to look spectacular. It could be R200 billion more than what they budgeted… A lot of that is coming from corporate taxes, particularly the mining sector…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
What the hell is he going to do with that R200 billion? … The social grant extension is going to cost probably about R43 billion… He’s got to allocate some money to SOEs, unfortunately… We’re hoping the rest is applied to debt reduction…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Once you’ve introduced a basic income grant, you just can’t go back…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
I’m not expecting major tax changes… You can argue the fuel levy has been used instead of a VAT increase… It’s become excessive… I expect… a below-inflation increase. And the same can be argued for excise duties…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
The Budget was very conservative… It’s primarily for that reason that the number has exceeded the budget. It’s not that the economy has done exceptionally well… Mining taxes have outperformed… What happens when commodity prices start to slump? … This revenue probably won’t continue…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155524070_the-concept-of-economic-growth-in-republic-of-south-africa-hand-holds-a-bag-with-money-and-an-upward.html?vti=lo5j9zw0acdt684scg-1-99
More from Business
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs
Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi.Read More
SAA is flying - but incurring debt the whole time
Mike Wills interviews aviation economist Dr Joachim Vermooten.Read More
'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'
Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University.Read More
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?
Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance.Read More
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".Read More
Ivan Pillay launches Whistleblower House – need help to safely blow the whistle?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Theron, Executive Director at the Whistleblower House.Read More
Sasol withholds dividends – slashes long-term debt instead
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, CEO at Sasol.Read More
Amplats reports record-breaking financial results - pays dividends of R80bn
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.Read More
South Africa chooses structural economic reform - the road less travelled
John Maytham interviews JP Landman, an independent political and economic analyst.Read More
More from Opinion
'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'
Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University.Read More
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?
Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance.Read More
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".Read More
South Africa chooses structural economic reform - the road less travelled
John Maytham interviews JP Landman, an independent political and economic analyst.Read More
'Ukraine is a threat to the self-esteem of Vladimir Putin – a controlling boss'
John Maytham interviews Dr Alex Pravda, senior research fellow in Russian studies at the University of Oxford.Read More
Countless alien civilisations may exist – we’re (seriously) trying to find them
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Seth Shostak, a Senior Astronomer with the Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Institute.Read More
Pray for eternal peace – because our airforce and navy has fallen apart
John Maytham interviews military expert Helmoet Heitman.Read More
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?
Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money ShowRead More
Meet proudly South African billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong – Friday, 8:10 AM
Tune in on Friday morning at 8:10 for Refilwe Moloto's interview of the wildly inspirational Soon-Shiong.Read More