[BUDGET 2022] 'Tax revenue collection is going to look spectacular'





South Africa collected a whopping R200 billion more in tax revenues than budgeted for

Social grant extension, allocation to SOEs and, hopefully, debt reduction is going to gobble up most of it

Economists do not expect radical tax changes

The mining tax windfall is welcome but temporary

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will present the government’s spending framework for the next three years.

It will be Godongwana’s first Budget Speech, and he is under much pressure to show that the government is committed to reducing the fiscal deficit and ballooning debt.

A permanent expansion of the welfare net is on the cards, but that would entail more borrowing and higher taxation.

It is possible but unlikely that Godongwana will deliver on predecessor Tito Mboweni’s plan to lower the corporate tax rate to 27%.

Interest payment on the government’s spiralling debt mountain has been the fastest-growing expense in the budget since 2021; shifting Eskom’s obligations onto the state’s balance sheet would markedly weaken public finances.

Refilwe Moloto asked Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings what we can expect from Godongwana when he addresses the nation on Wednesday (scroll up to listen).

Tax revenue collection is going to look spectacular. It could be R200 billion more than what they budgeted… A lot of that is coming from corporate taxes, particularly the mining sector… Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

What the hell is he going to do with that R200 billion? … The social grant extension is going to cost probably about R43 billion… He’s got to allocate some money to SOEs, unfortunately… We’re hoping the rest is applied to debt reduction… Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Once you’ve introduced a basic income grant, you just can’t go back… Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

I’m not expecting major tax changes… You can argue the fuel levy has been used instead of a VAT increase… It’s become excessive… I expect… a below-inflation increase. And the same can be argued for excise duties… Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management