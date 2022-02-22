Covid produces a certain immune response, but you still need the jab - expert
- Adults who have received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be eligible to receive a booster dose of either the same vaccine or Pfizer after an interval of three months.
- The Health Department has updated the Covid-19 vaccination rules for South Africa
From tomorrow (Wednesday) adults who have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will no longer have to wait 6 months for a booster shot.
Government's updated its rules around the vaccine, which also includes those who've received their first doses being able to mix and match their boosters.
Initially, the recommended period between the first and second dose of Pfizer does was extended from 21 to 42 days.
Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa explains that the reason for that was to get 'more shots in arms' in a vaccine-constrained environment.
But now we have the shots, we need the people.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department of Global Health - Stellenbosch University
Boffa explains why those who've already had Covid still need to get the vaccination.
[Having Covid provides] a different type of immune response that is not equal to what a vaccine will produce in your body and does not necessarily last as long.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department of Global Health - Stellenbosch University
She explains that offering a mix and match option for boosters can be viewed simply as getting a different immune response
An immune response from vaccines that use a different mechanism to enter the cell means they could also be producing or creating different types of immune response.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department of Global Health - Stellenbosch University
They are studies from other places where they've been mixing vaccines for a lot longer.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department of Global Health - Stellenbosch University
The Health Department said that the decision as to what vaccine should be administered as a booster would be guided by availability.
