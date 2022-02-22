Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi. 22 February 2022 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Firefighters battle Noordhoek blaze Firefighters are battling a blaze next to Lake Michelle Estate in Noordhoek. 22 February 2022 4:13 PM
'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions' Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University. 22 February 2022 3:45 PM
View all Local
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies? Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance. 22 February 2022 1:34 PM
'Ace Magashule says he’s innocent and that the NPA is lying to the public' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior reporter Tshidi Madia. 22 February 2022 12:34 PM
Is Thabo Mbeki in the running for ANC leadership? Lester Kiewit speaks to Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue Sanusha Naidu. 22 February 2022 10:45 AM
View all Politics
SAA is flying - but incurring debt the whole time Mike Wills interviews aviation economist Dr Joachim Vermooten. 22 February 2022 4:53 PM
[BUDGET 2022] 'Tax revenue collection is going to look spectacular' Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings on what to expect from Finance Minister Godongwana when he addresses the nation on Wednesday. 22 February 2022 11:37 AM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
View all Business
Aggressive energy drink ads targeting 17 to 34-year-olds 'getting them hooked' Prof Karen Hofman Professor at Wits speaks to Lester Kiewit about the energy drinks flooding the market. 21 February 2022 12:40 PM
There's something about Marian: Marian Keyes on her latest book Again, Rachel Sara-Jayne King sits down with international best-selling author Marian Keyes to talk about her latest book Again, Rachel. 21 February 2022 12:15 PM
'Black don't crack!' - Debunking black skincare myths with expert Dija Ayodele Sara-Jayne King speaks to British skincare specialist Dija Ayodele, author of Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide. 21 February 2022 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31. 22 February 2022 10:06 AM
There's something about Marian: Marian Keyes on her latest book Again, Rachel Sara-Jayne King sits down with international best-selling author Marian Keyes to talk about her latest book Again, Rachel. 21 February 2022 12:15 PM
Catch the nail-biting action from week 3 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds. 19 February 2022 2:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interview Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi. 22 February 2022 6:40 PM
Gruesome: Chinese national trafficked to Cambodia and used as 'blood slave' Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 22 February 2022 10:41 AM
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31. 22 February 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
View all Africa
'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions' Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University. 22 February 2022 3:45 PM
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies? Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance. 22 February 2022 1:34 PM
[BUDGET 2022] 'Tax revenue collection is going to look spectacular' Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings on what to expect from Finance Minister Godongwana when he addresses the nation on Wednesday. 22 February 2022 11:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Ace Magashule says he’s innocent and that the NPA is lying to the public'

22 February 2022 12:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Corruption
NPA
Ace Magashule
Bloemfontein High Court
Mandy Wiener
Eyewitness News
Carl Niehaus
asbestos
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Tshidi Madia

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior reporter Tshidi Madia.

Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and his co-accused resumed their corruption trial in the Bloemfontein High Court on Tuesday.

Magashule claims he knows nothing about the R255 million Free State housing asbestos project.

He maintains that the corruption charges against him are part of a political ploy to keep him out of the governing party’s secretariat.

According to Carl Niehaus, management of the ANC has collapsed since Magashule’s suspension.

Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule appears in the Bloemfontein High Court on 11 August 2021. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News senior reporter Tshidi Madia (scroll up to listen).

He’s insisting that he is an innocent man… He says the NPA is lying to the public…

Tshidi Madia, senior reporter - Eyewitness News



22 February 2022 12:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Corruption
NPA
Ace Magashule
Bloemfontein High Court
Mandy Wiener
Eyewitness News
Carl Niehaus
asbestos
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Tshidi Madia

More from Local

Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs

22 February 2022 6:40 PM

Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Firefighters battle Noordhoek blaze

22 February 2022 4:13 PM

Firefighters are battling a blaze next to Lake Michelle Estate in Noordhoek.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'

22 February 2022 3:45 PM

Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Typhoid could be in municipal water, warns Nelson Mandela Bay

22 February 2022 2:44 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, the Interim Chairperson at the SA Medical Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cops had been surveilling CIT gang before deadly Rosettenville shootout

22 February 2022 1:41 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?

22 February 2022 1:34 PM

Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid produces a certain immune response, but you still need the jab - expert

22 February 2022 12:44 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa about the latest, updated, government rules regarding Covid vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tensions rising at CT airport as rogue taxi operators pose as e-hailers - Acsa

22 February 2022 11:58 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Mark Maclean from Acsa and David Drummond from Section 66.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown regs revived Cape Town's illegal street racing scene, says stunt driver

22 February 2022 10:02 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to motoring journalist and stunt driver Ernest Page.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could untested legal loophole help Magashule’s fraud trial co-accused walk free?

22 February 2022 9:33 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the meaning of privilege against self-incrimination in court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?

22 February 2022 1:34 PM

Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Thabo Mbeki in the running for ANC leadership?

22 February 2022 10:45 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue Sanusha Naidu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could untested legal loophole help Magashule’s fraud trial co-accused walk free?

22 February 2022 9:33 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the meaning of privilege against self-incrimination in court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa chooses structural economic reform - the road less travelled

21 February 2022 5:08 PM

John Maytham interviews JP Landman, an independent political and economic analyst.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Forum calls on police to arrest those who harass or intimidate migrant workers

21 February 2022 10:48 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Vusumuzi Sibanda, who chairs the African Diaspora Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take a listen: The Sunday News Review with Ismail Lagardien

20 February 2022 9:20 AM

The Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist joins Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling'

17 February 2022 8:54 PM

The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning

17 February 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg does a Tshwane – starts cutting non-payers

17 February 2022 3:00 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Lufuno Mashau, Acting Group Head: Revenue Shared Services Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] "Kiss the Boer, kiss the farmer!' says Julius Malema

17 February 2022 10:26 AM

Why Kiss the Boer has gone viral on Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Firefighters battle Noordhoek blaze

Local

SAA is flying - but incurring debt the whole time

Business

'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'

Local Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Tygerberg Hospital: SA's first public facility to use Da Vinci robot for surgery

22 February 2022 6:17 PM

Shoba trial wraps after 14 witnesses, including ‘a great scriptwriter’

22 February 2022 5:40 PM

De Lille: SA’s infrastructure projects helping to create jobs

22 February 2022 4:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA