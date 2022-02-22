'Ace Magashule says he’s innocent and that the NPA is lying to the public'
Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and his co-accused resumed their corruption trial in the Bloemfontein High Court on Tuesday.
Magashule claims he knows nothing about the R255 million Free State housing asbestos project.
He maintains that the corruption charges against him are part of a political ploy to keep him out of the governing party’s secretariat.
According to Carl Niehaus, management of the ANC has collapsed since Magashule’s suspension.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News senior reporter Tshidi Madia (scroll up to listen).
He’s insisting that he is an innocent man… He says the NPA is lying to the public…Tshidi Madia, senior reporter - Eyewitness News
More from Local
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs
Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi.Read More
[WATCH] Firefighters battle Noordhoek blaze
Firefighters are battling a blaze next to Lake Michelle Estate in Noordhoek.Read More
'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'
Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University.Read More
Typhoid could be in municipal water, warns Nelson Mandela Bay
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, the Interim Chairperson at the SA Medical Association.Read More
Cops had been surveilling CIT gang before deadly Rosettenville shootout
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks.Read More
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?
Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance.Read More
Covid produces a certain immune response, but you still need the jab - expert
Lester Kiewit speaks to epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa about the latest, updated, government rules regarding Covid vaccines.Read More
Tensions rising at CT airport as rogue taxi operators pose as e-hailers - Acsa
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Mark Maclean from Acsa and David Drummond from Section 66.Read More
Lockdown regs revived Cape Town's illegal street racing scene, says stunt driver
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to motoring journalist and stunt driver Ernest Page.Read More
More from Politics
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?
Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance.Read More
Is Thabo Mbeki in the running for ANC leadership?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue Sanusha Naidu.Read More
Could untested legal loophole help Magashule’s fraud trial co-accused walk free?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the meaning of privilege against self-incrimination in court.Read More
South Africa chooses structural economic reform - the road less travelled
John Maytham interviews JP Landman, an independent political and economic analyst.Read More
Forum calls on police to arrest those who harass or intimidate migrant workers
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Vusumuzi Sibanda, who chairs the African Diaspora Forum.Read More
Take a listen: The Sunday News Review with Ismail Lagardien
The Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist joins Sara-Jayne King to unpack some of the week's top stories.Read More
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling'
The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen.Read More
South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More
Johannesburg does a Tshwane – starts cutting non-payers
Mandy Wiener interviews Lufuno Mashau, Acting Group Head: Revenue Shared Services Centre.Read More