'Ace Magashule says he’s innocent and that the NPA is lying to the public'





Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and his co-accused resumed their corruption trial in the Bloemfontein High Court on Tuesday.

Magashule claims he knows nothing about the R255 million Free State housing asbestos project.

He maintains that the corruption charges against him are part of a political ploy to keep him out of the governing party’s secretariat.

According to Carl Niehaus, management of the ANC has collapsed since Magashule’s suspension.

Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule appears in the Bloemfontein High Court on 11 August 2021. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News senior reporter Tshidi Madia (scroll up to listen).

He’s insisting that he is an innocent man… He says the NPA is lying to the public… Tshidi Madia, senior reporter - Eyewitness News