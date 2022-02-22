Cops had been surveilling CIT gang before deadly Rosettenville shootout
- Police took down a group of suspected cash-in-transit robbers in Joburg on Monday but some of them managed to get away
- 8 suspects were killed and another 8 arrested in a dramatic shootout that also left 4 police officers injured
Police are now searching for the nine suspected gang members who got away after a deadly shootout in the south of Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.
A gang of 25 heavily armed cash-in-transit robbers was cornered by cops in Rosettenville, leading to a dramatic firefight that left dead bodies littering the streets.
Eight of the men were killed on the scene and eight others were arrested following the shootout that also left four police officers injured.
Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela confirmed that members of the SAPS Crime Intelligence unit had been watching the suspects for several days last week.
According to Mawela, the suspects were on their way to commit a cash-in-transit heist when the shootout started.
News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks says dead bodies were strewn all over the place after a high-speed chase through the Johannesburg suburb.
Police Minister Bheki Cele says the majority of the gang members are from Zimbabwe, while the rest are from KwaZulu-Natal and one is from Botswana.
The gang was heavily armed and officers discovered AK-47s, R4 assault rifles, and explosives at the scene of the shooting, Wicks reports.
From what we know from our sources, which was confirmed by the Gauteng police commissioner at the scene yesterday, is that this gang was being surveilled actively by members of Crime Intelligence, and they had actually plotted to bomb a cash van on Friday afternoon but that was for whatever reason aborted.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
It truly was a chaotic scene, one of the most chaotic scenes I've ever attended in my career.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
Police recovered a significant amount of assault rifles and a huge amount of ammunition... That speaks to the ferocity of the firefight which ended up playing out... There were dead bodies laying all over the place.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
