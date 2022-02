Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is proposing a “corruption tax” for South Africa.

“Where a company is guilty of corruption, charge them extra tax,” says the party's Shadow Minister of Finance, Dion George.

To initiate the corruption tax, the DA will introduce a private members bill, introducing provisions that will require companies implicated in corruption to pay additional tax.

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Africa Melane interviewed George (scroll up to listen).

Those companies that commit corruption will pay a price… Paying back a small portion… is not good enough. They must be prosecuted… We think 1% [corruption tax] … Dr Dion George, Shadow Minister of Finance - Democratic Alliance

We believe a basic income grant is possible… should there be sufficient money available. We can’t afford another tax… As the economy grows, fewer people would rely on grants… Dr Dion George, Shadow Minister of Finance - Democratic Alliance