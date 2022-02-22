Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?





The Democratic Alliance (DA) is proposing a “corruption tax” for South Africa.

“Where a company is guilty of corruption, charge them extra tax,” says the party's Shadow Minister of Finance, Dion George.

To initiate the corruption tax, the DA will introduce a private members bill, introducing provisions that will require companies implicated in corruption to pay additional tax.

Those companies that commit corruption will pay a price… Paying back a small portion… is not good enough. They must be prosecuted… We think 1% [corruption tax] … Dr Dion George, Shadow Minister of Finance - Democratic Alliance