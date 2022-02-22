Typhoid could be in municipal water, warns Nelson Mandela Bay





Typhoid is caused by Salmonella serotype Typhi bacteria.

Symptoms vary from mild to severe weakness, abdominal pain, constipation, headaches, and vomiting, and typically starts six to 30 days after exposure.

Typhoid is spread by eating or drinking food or water contaminated with the faeces of an infected person.

Risk factors include limited access to clean drinking water and poor sanitation.

Typhoid is partly vaccine-preventable while non-pharmaceutical interventions include providing clean drinking water, good sanitation, and handwashing.

It is treated with antibiotics.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, the Interim Chairperson at the SA Medical Association (scroll up to listen).

The NICD is saying municipal water is not the problem… That’s not the answer we’re looking for. Where is the source? Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Interim Chairperson - SA Medical Association

Nelson Mandela Bay… if the municipality is cautioning residents there could be a problem with their water; we need to take that seriously… Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Interim Chairperson - SA Medical Association