'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'





England is about to remove all remaining Covid-19 restrictions, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday.

The government is also ending the provision of free tests and the obligation to self-isolate.

The move is part of the country’s “living with Covid” plan.

Is South Africa ready to do the same?

South Africa may soon end its remaining Covid-19 restrictions. © rawpixel/123rf.com

Mike Wills interviewed Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University (scroll up to listen).

We must now climb down from these restrictions… We have a lot of immunity in the country… This is the right time to deescalate… Jeremy Nel, infectious diseases specialist - Wits University

The risk outdoors is much, much less than the risk indoors. I’d love to see outdoors at 100% capacity and no masks. The number of infections that occur outdoors is just 1% of the total… Jeremy Nel, infectious diseases specialist - Wits University

Indoors, let’s allow 100% capacity but keep masks… Jeremy Nel, infectious diseases specialist - Wits University

I’m not a big fan of vaccine mandates… as much as I strongly recommend and promote them… There’s no doubt that vaccination is an enormous good… Jeremy Nel, infectious diseases specialist - Wits University