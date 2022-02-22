'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'
England is about to remove all remaining Covid-19 restrictions, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday.
The government is also ending the provision of free tests and the obligation to self-isolate.
The move is part of the country’s “living with Covid” plan.
Is South Africa ready to do the same?
Mike Wills interviewed Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University (scroll up to listen).
We must now climb down from these restrictions… We have a lot of immunity in the country… This is the right time to deescalate…Jeremy Nel, infectious diseases specialist - Wits University
The risk outdoors is much, much less than the risk indoors. I’d love to see outdoors at 100% capacity and no masks. The number of infections that occur outdoors is just 1% of the total…Jeremy Nel, infectious diseases specialist - Wits University
Indoors, let’s allow 100% capacity but keep masks…Jeremy Nel, infectious diseases specialist - Wits University
I’m not a big fan of vaccine mandates… as much as I strongly recommend and promote them… There’s no doubt that vaccination is an enormous good…Jeremy Nel, infectious diseases specialist - Wits University
Unlike masks… temperature screening is next to useless for Covid… Sanitation… is not that useful for Covid… it spreads mostly through aerosols…Jeremy Nel, infectious diseases specialist - Wits University
