Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi. 22 February 2022 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Firefighters battle Noordhoek blaze Firefighters are battling a blaze next to Lake Michelle Estate in Noordhoek. 22 February 2022 4:13 PM
'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions' Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University. 22 February 2022 3:45 PM
View all Local
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies? Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance. 22 February 2022 1:34 PM
'Ace Magashule says he’s innocent and that the NPA is lying to the public' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior reporter Tshidi Madia. 22 February 2022 12:34 PM
Is Thabo Mbeki in the running for ANC leadership? Lester Kiewit speaks to Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue Sanusha Naidu. 22 February 2022 10:45 AM
View all Politics
SAA is flying - but incurring debt the whole time Mike Wills interviews aviation economist Dr Joachim Vermooten. 22 February 2022 4:53 PM
[BUDGET 2022] 'Tax revenue collection is going to look spectacular' Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings on what to expect from Finance Minister Godongwana when he addresses the nation on Wednesday. 22 February 2022 11:37 AM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
View all Business
Aggressive energy drink ads targeting 17 to 34-year-olds 'getting them hooked' Prof Karen Hofman Professor at Wits speaks to Lester Kiewit about the energy drinks flooding the market. 21 February 2022 12:40 PM
There's something about Marian: Marian Keyes on her latest book Again, Rachel Sara-Jayne King sits down with international best-selling author Marian Keyes to talk about her latest book Again, Rachel. 21 February 2022 12:15 PM
'Black don't crack!' - Debunking black skincare myths with expert Dija Ayodele Sara-Jayne King speaks to British skincare specialist Dija Ayodele, author of Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide. 21 February 2022 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31. 22 February 2022 10:06 AM
There's something about Marian: Marian Keyes on her latest book Again, Rachel Sara-Jayne King sits down with international best-selling author Marian Keyes to talk about her latest book Again, Rachel. 21 February 2022 12:15 PM
Catch the nail-biting action from week 3 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds. 19 February 2022 2:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interview Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi. 22 February 2022 6:40 PM
Gruesome: Chinese national trafficked to Cambodia and used as 'blood slave' Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 22 February 2022 10:41 AM
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31. 22 February 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
View all Africa
'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions' Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University. 22 February 2022 3:45 PM
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies? Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance. 22 February 2022 1:34 PM
[BUDGET 2022] 'Tax revenue collection is going to look spectacular' Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings on what to expect from Finance Minister Godongwana when he addresses the nation on Wednesday. 22 February 2022 11:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'

22 February 2022 3:45 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Wits University
Mike Wills
National State of Disaster
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Covid-19 restrictions
infectious diseases
Jeremy Nel
end of pandemic

Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University.

England is about to remove all remaining Covid-19 restrictions, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday.

The government is also ending the provision of free tests and the obligation to self-isolate.

The move is part of the country’s “living with Covid” plan.

Is South Africa ready to do the same?

South Africa may soon end its remaining Covid-19 restrictions. © rawpixel/123rf.com

Mike Wills interviewed Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University (scroll up to listen).

We must now climb down from these restrictions… We have a lot of immunity in the country… This is the right time to deescalate…

Jeremy Nel, infectious diseases specialist - Wits University

The risk outdoors is much, much less than the risk indoors. I’d love to see outdoors at 100% capacity and no masks. The number of infections that occur outdoors is just 1% of the total…

Jeremy Nel, infectious diseases specialist - Wits University

Indoors, let’s allow 100% capacity but keep masks…

Jeremy Nel, infectious diseases specialist - Wits University

I’m not a big fan of vaccine mandates… as much as I strongly recommend and promote them… There’s no doubt that vaccination is an enormous good…

Jeremy Nel, infectious diseases specialist - Wits University

Unlike masks… temperature screening is next to useless for Covid… Sanitation… is not that useful for Covid… it spreads mostly through aerosols…

Jeremy Nel, infectious diseases specialist - Wits University



22 February 2022 3:45 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Wits University
Mike Wills
National State of Disaster
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Covid-19 restrictions
infectious diseases
Jeremy Nel
end of pandemic

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans

18 February 2022 8:09 AM

Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zero Covid' Hong Kong is rapidly losing its grip

15 February 2022 2:52 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'End the National State of Disaster, President Ramaphosa!'

9 February 2022 8:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe?

3 February 2022 11:37 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?

2 February 2022 6:58 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'

1 February 2022 12:50 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Our people have a right to refuse vaccination – labour unions

28 January 2022 3:21 PM

Unions are slamming the CCMA, who this week ruled that it was fair for an employer to fire an employee who refused vaccination.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination

27 January 2022 12:27 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts

24 January 2022 5:22 PM

John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Omicron causes fewer deaths and less severe disease – study

18 January 2022 4:31 PM

Amy MacIver interviews Mary-Ann Davies of the Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research (UCT).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Firefighters battle Noordhoek blaze

Local

SAA is flying - but incurring debt the whole time

Business

'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'

Local Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Tygerberg Hospital: SA's first public facility to use Da Vinci robot for surgery

22 February 2022 6:17 PM

Shoba trial wraps after 14 witnesses, including ‘a great scriptwriter’

22 February 2022 5:40 PM

De Lille: SA’s infrastructure projects helping to create jobs

22 February 2022 4:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA