Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:10
Interview: Why is it always so difficult to speak about money?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Farzana Botha - Segment Solutions Manager at Sanlam Savings
Today at 06:25
Whether losing a job or just tightening the purse strings - financial strain can pose a challenge to emotional and mental wellbeing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jolandie Strydom - Money Coach at The Smart Financial Group
Today at 06:40
Dischem Brain of CapeTalk - Junior
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Money and your relationship with others
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annaline van der Poel - New Business Manager at Debt Rescue
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
How do you improve your relationship with money?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kim Potgieter
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:52
South African doctors call for law reform, fearing a harsh penalty if patients die
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Ethelwynn Stellenberg,
Today at 10:15
ZAYN ADAM
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
llewellyn Jegels
Anwar Omar
Today at 10:35
Helen Nicholson : Mindfulness, How to stay sane in an insane world
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Helen Nicholson - Director at The Networking Company
Today at 11:05
‘In Conversation with’ to Western Cape Blood Services – to drive blood donations
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
bruce welch
Tracey Saunders
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New vehicle sales rebound in SA, help Motus grow half-year profit by 51% The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee. 22 February 2022 7:58 PM
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi. 22 February 2022 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Firefighters battle Noordhoek blaze Firefighters are battling a blaze next to Lake Michelle Estate in Noordhoek. 22 February 2022 4:13 PM
View all Local
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies? Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance. 22 February 2022 1:34 PM
'Ace Magashule says he’s innocent and that the NPA is lying to the public' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior reporter Tshidi Madia. 22 February 2022 12:34 PM
View all Politics
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
SAA is flying - but incurring debt the whole time Mike Wills interviews aviation economist Dr Joachim Vermooten. 22 February 2022 4:53 PM
'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions' Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University. 22 February 2022 3:45 PM
View all Business
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
Aggressive energy drink ads targeting 17 to 34-year-olds 'getting them hooked' Prof Karen Hofman Professor at Wits speaks to Lester Kiewit about the energy drinks flooding the market. 21 February 2022 12:40 PM
There's something about Marian: Marian Keyes on her latest book Again, Rachel Sara-Jayne King sits down with international best-selling author Marian Keyes to talk about her latest book Again, Rachel. 21 February 2022 12:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31. 22 February 2022 10:06 AM
There's something about Marian: Marian Keyes on her latest book Again, Rachel Sara-Jayne King sits down with international best-selling author Marian Keyes to talk about her latest book Again, Rachel. 21 February 2022 12:15 PM
Catch the nail-biting action from week 3 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds. 19 February 2022 2:24 PM
View all Entertainment
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi. 22 February 2022 6:40 PM
Gruesome: Chinese national trafficked to Cambodia and used as 'blood slave' Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 22 February 2022 10:41 AM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
View all Africa
'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions' Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University. 22 February 2022 3:45 PM
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies? Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance. 22 February 2022 1:34 PM
[BUDGET 2022] 'Tax revenue collection is going to look spectacular' Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings on what to expect from Finance Minister Godongwana when he addresses the nation on Wednesday. 22 February 2022 11:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding

22 February 2022 9:05 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Nigeria
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Shell
Shell Nigeria
Shell South Africa
Dianna Games
Africa at Work
oil exploration
oil field

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.
Image: Shell South Africa on Facebook @ShellSouthAfrica

Shell is in the process of selling its remaining onshore assets in Nigeria, where it has been extracting crude oil for decades.

The oil giant has often been the target of protests by local communities.

Shell has also met with opposition in South Africa over its planned seismic surveys to find reserves off both the Wild Coast and the West Coast.

Related stories:

Environmental lobby groups welcome ruling in Shell seismic survey

Victory for environmentalists, interim interdict halts W Coast seismic blasting

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.

Shell have been in Nigeria since 1937, in one form or another, and of course they have borne the brunt of a lot of the community protests about better distribution of resources from the country's oil...

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

They've been at the coalface of protests about environmental damage, even though a lot of that damage has been caused by the communities... damage to pipelines... this kind of thing...

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Games emphasizes that it's the onshore assets Shell wants to sell, which are situated among the communities on land.

She says these assets are believed to be worth about $3 billion (more than R45 billion) and it's a number of Nigerian companies that are bidding for them.

It's generally been quite a difficult journey for everybody, and now Shell is saying they are diversifying into other areas and moving away from oil...

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

It's not the first time... There's been quite a long history of empowerment of Nigerian oil and gas companies through the disposal of onshore assets by all of the big majors... They've moved into the deep offshore where communities can't get to them...

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

It's almost the end of an era for Shell and for Nigeria.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Listen to the Africa Business Focus below (Shell Nigeria discussion at 3:22):




22 February 2022 9:05 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Nigeria
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Shell
Shell Nigeria
Shell South Africa
Dianna Games
Africa at Work
oil exploration
oil field

More from Business

New vehicle sales rebound in SA, help Motus grow half-year profit by 51%

22 February 2022 7:58 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'

22 February 2022 7:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs

22 February 2022 6:40 PM

Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA is flying - but incurring debt the whole time

22 February 2022 4:53 PM

Mike Wills interviews aviation economist Dr Joachim Vermooten.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'

22 February 2022 3:45 PM

Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?

22 February 2022 1:34 PM

Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BUDGET 2022] 'Tax revenue collection is going to look spectacular'

22 February 2022 11:37 AM

Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings on what to expect from Finance Minister Godongwana when he addresses the nation on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…

21 February 2022 7:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ivan Pillay launches Whistleblower House – need help to safely blow the whistle?

21 February 2022 7:20 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Theron, Executive Director at the Whistleblower House.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasol withholds dividends – slashes long-term debt instead

21 February 2022 6:54 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, CEO at Sasol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion

15 February 2022 4:54 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify

8 February 2022 10:57 AM

Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa'

3 February 2022 11:31 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry'

19 January 2022 7:38 PM

The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner

13 January 2022 6:57 PM

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts?

11 January 2022 8:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out

11 January 2022 1:52 PM

The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA’s deportation policy of Zimbabweans addresses symptoms, not causes'

10 January 2022 8:27 PM

Zain Johnson interviews Piers Pigou, Crisis Group’s Senior Consultant for Southern Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013

4 January 2022 2:09 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa

29 December 2021 9:59 AM

John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Firefighters battle Noordhoek blaze

Local

SAA is flying - but incurring debt the whole time

Business

'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'

Local Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Three white US men convicted of hate crimes in Black jogger murder

23 February 2022 5:43 AM

Hostage drama at Amsterdam Apple store ends, gunman overpowered

23 February 2022 5:29 AM

Mickelson apologises for PGA, Saudi remarks, loses sponsor

23 February 2022 5:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA