Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs
Oil prices are soaring amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Russia, which produces 11.2 million barrels of oil per day, has ordered troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine.
Brent crude rose above $98 a barrel on Tuesday morning (the highest since September 2014) before pulling back.
Related stories:
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022
Oil prices skyrocket to 7-year high – markets fear imminent war in Ukraine
Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Seleho Tsatsi, Investment Analyst at asset management company Anchor Capital.
Tsatsi agrees that we are headed for a horrible spike in fuel inflation.
Many of us are already feeling it when we go to the pumps every week or so... and inflation doesn't seem to be slowing, given what we are seeing in energy markets at the moment.Seleho Tsatsi, Investment Analyst - Anchor Capital
Tsatsi notes that the pricing pressure is not solely due to the actions of Russia and the resulting possibility of oil shortfalls.
He says the mounting tensions in the region are simply exacerbating existing nervousness in energy and oil markets.
Even just at the end of last year, Opec was struggling to boost their supply... There has been a lot of pressure on them to boost their supply since the global economy has recovered from the pandemic... At the end of December they were still short by just below 1-million barrels a day, relating to their target.Seleho Tsatsi, Investment Analyst - Anchor Capital
The big three really are Saudi Arabia, the US and Russia...Seleho Tsatsi, Investment Analyst - Anchor Capital
It's a bit ironic that US President Joe Biden has had to to do a bit of a u-turn in his rhetoric... Coming into his term the messaging was to reduce that source of supply, but given where the prices are and the pressure we're seeing on consumers, he's had to walk that back a bit.Seleho Tsatsi, Investment Analyst - Anchor Capital
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/yakobchuk/yakobchuk2005/yakobchuk200500017/146578888-three-oil-barrels-with-a-red-up-arrow-on-world-map-background-rising-oil-prices-.jpg
More from Business
SAA is flying - but incurring debt the whole time
Mike Wills interviews aviation economist Dr Joachim Vermooten.Read More
'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'
Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University.Read More
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?
Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance.Read More
[BUDGET 2022] 'Tax revenue collection is going to look spectacular'
Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings on what to expect from Finance Minister Godongwana when he addresses the nation on Wednesday.Read More
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".Read More
Ivan Pillay launches Whistleblower House – need help to safely blow the whistle?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Theron, Executive Director at the Whistleblower House.Read More
Sasol withholds dividends – slashes long-term debt instead
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, CEO at Sasol.Read More
Amplats reports record-breaking financial results - pays dividends of R80bn
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.Read More
South Africa chooses structural economic reform - the road less travelled
John Maytham interviews JP Landman, an independent political and economic analyst.Read More
More from World
Gruesome: Chinese national trafficked to Cambodia and used as 'blood slave'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globeRead More
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle
Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31.Read More
'Ukraine is a threat to the self-esteem of Vladimir Putin – a controlling boss'
John Maytham interviews Dr Alex Pravda, senior research fellow in Russian studies at the University of Oxford.Read More
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign
Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.Read More
[VIDEO] 15-foot great white shark attacks and kills Sydney swimmer
This is the first fatal shark attack in Australia in almost 60 years.Read More
Why not work from paradise? Seychelles luring remote workers with special permit
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Seychelles Principal Secretary for Tourism, Sherin Francis.Read More
Prince Andrew pays off sexual assault victim: 'Money talks, doesn’t it?'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion
Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre.Read More
'Zero Covid' Hong Kong is rapidly losing its grip
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
More from Local
[WATCH] Firefighters battle Noordhoek blaze
Firefighters are battling a blaze next to Lake Michelle Estate in Noordhoek.Read More
'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'
Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University.Read More
Typhoid could be in municipal water, warns Nelson Mandela Bay
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, the Interim Chairperson at the SA Medical Association.Read More
Cops had been surveilling CIT gang before deadly Rosettenville shootout
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks.Read More
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?
Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance.Read More
Covid produces a certain immune response, but you still need the jab - expert
Lester Kiewit speaks to epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa about the latest, updated, government rules regarding Covid vaccines.Read More
'Ace Magashule says he’s innocent and that the NPA is lying to the public'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior reporter Tshidi Madia.Read More
Tensions rising at CT airport as rogue taxi operators pose as e-hailers - Acsa
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Mark Maclean from Acsa and David Drummond from Section 66.Read More
Lockdown regs revived Cape Town's illegal street racing scene, says stunt driver
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to motoring journalist and stunt driver Ernest Page.Read More