[WATCH] Firefighters battle Noordhoek blaze
A fire has broken out in Noordhoek next to Lake Michelle Estate.
Firefighters from the City of Cape Town and the NCC Wildfire Services are battling the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
#NEWSTART 🔥 Noordhoek Wetlands - Lake Michelle🔥@NCCEnviron Wildfire Agent Services response crew, are responding to a wildfire next to our client Lake Michelle Estate in Noordhoek. @cptfrs are in attendance.#WeHaveGotYourBack#FireIsEveryonesFight— NCC Wildfires (@NCCWildfires) February 22, 2022
📹 @LindenKRhoda pic.twitter.com/S8iHioEzjC
This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.
