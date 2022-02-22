SAA is flying - but incurring debt the whole time





South African Airways (SAA) will get R3.5 billion from taxpayers ahead of its sale to Takatso Consortium.

It’s not a bailout, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan explained on Tuesday.

Rather, said Gordhan, it is the balance of R14 billion the government has agreed to settle SAA’s debt and to finance its restructuring.

Image credit: Christopher Griner (https://www.flickr.com/photos/air_traveller/)

Mike Wills interviewed aviation economist Dr Joachim Vermooten (scroll up to listen).

This is supposed to be the restarted SAA, but it still has many overhangs from the old one… We haven’t seen financial statements for years… Dr Joachim Vermooten, aviation economist

It’s still the government running the show… Dr Joachim Vermooten, aviation economist