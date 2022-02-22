SAA is flying - but incurring debt the whole time
South African Airways (SAA) will get R3.5 billion from taxpayers ahead of its sale to Takatso Consortium.
It’s not a bailout, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan explained on Tuesday.
Rather, said Gordhan, it is the balance of R14 billion the government has agreed to settle SAA’s debt and to finance its restructuring.
Mike Wills interviewed aviation economist Dr Joachim Vermooten (scroll up to listen).
This is supposed to be the restarted SAA, but it still has many overhangs from the old one… We haven’t seen financial statements for years…Dr Joachim Vermooten, aviation economist
It’s still the government running the show…Dr Joachim Vermooten, aviation economist
As it stands, it’s short of money. Clarification is needed on how much it will be given in future… It’s physically operating and incurring debt the whole time… We really need accountability…Dr Joachim Vermooten, aviation economist
Source : https://www.flickr.com/photos/air_traveller/13635434545/
