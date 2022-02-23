'I grew up with a stutter. The stigma and ignorance still persists in 2022'
- Approximately 1% of the people worldwide stutter but there are still many misconceptions about the speech disorder
- Stellenbosch University researcher Dr. Dane Isaacs says a new approach is needed to combat the oppression, discrimination, and disablement experienced by people who stutter
Stellenbosch University researcher Dr. Dane Isaacs knows first-hand how debilitating and frustrating stuttering can be.
Isaacs says it's time to change the way society views and approaches stuttering.
Instead of focusing on how to "fix" the speech disorder, he says more should be done to support people who stutter in society.
The PhD graduate recently obtained his doctorate in psychology at Stellenbosch University. His research focused on the experiences of young adult men who stutter.
Isaacs argues that viewing stuttering through a disability studies framework will help address the social and political challenges of stuttering.
He believes this will help combat the prejudice, discrimination, and oppression faced by people who stutter.
Isaacs says he was bullied in school because of his stutter and that many continue to endure discrimination in the workplace because of misconceptions around stuttering.
says disability does not equate to weakness. "When we speak about disability we are acknowledging the fact that stuttering is not the responsibility of the person, we are acknowledging the social and the political aspects of stuttering"
Until stuttering is seen merely as a speech disorder that can be controlled or managed, the responsibility will always be placed on the stutterer... That's why research emphasises this need for this disability studies approach.Dr. Dane Isaacs, Researcher - Human Sciences Research Council (Stellenbosch University)
I think the insensitivity that I experienced is still the same in 2022. I think the reason for that is that there is such a lot of ignorance around stuttering. I think people just don't understand what stuttering is.Dr. Dane Isaacs, Researcher - Human Sciences Research Council (Stellenbosch University)
I don't think people are more sensitive to people who stutter in 2022, I think the stories are still as heartbreaking and scary as ever.Dr. Dane Isaacs, Researcher - Human Sciences Research Council (Stellenbosch University)
In primary school my stutter was fine.. it was manageable... but when I started high school that is when my stutter actually became this torturous thing to have.Dr. Dane Isaacs, Researcher - Human Sciences Research Council (Stellenbosch University)
