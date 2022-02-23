Look after your mental health when your financial wellbeing takes a dive





Millions of South Africans have lost their jobs during Covid-19, causing panic and devastation.

Feelings of rejection, hopelessness, uncertainty, anxiousness and depression remain rife as the economy struggles to recover.

Losing a job, or being insecure in the one you have, can take its toll on self-confidence, your relationships, and your emotional health.

For many people, their jobs are not just a way to feed mouths – it’s a part of their identity.

© stockbroker/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jolandie Strydom, a money coach at The Smart Financial Group (scroll up to listen).

Strydom gave advice on managing your emotions and mental wellbeing when going through financial turmoil.

It’s rampant, especially between couples… We see financial distress everywhere… The biggest distress in a person’s life is when there isn’t enough money… especially if you’re the provider… It is debilitating. It can feel like you’re out of control… Jolandie Strydom, money coach - The Smart Financial Group

Some people are defined by the income they bring in or the job they do… That’s not the case! … Jolandie Strydom, money coach - The Smart Financial Group