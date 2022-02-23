Look after your mental health when your financial wellbeing takes a dive
Millions of South Africans have lost their jobs during Covid-19, causing panic and devastation.
Feelings of rejection, hopelessness, uncertainty, anxiousness and depression remain rife as the economy struggles to recover.
Losing a job, or being insecure in the one you have, can take its toll on self-confidence, your relationships, and your emotional health.
For many people, their jobs are not just a way to feed mouths – it’s a part of their identity.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jolandie Strydom, a money coach at The Smart Financial Group (scroll up to listen).
Strydom gave advice on managing your emotions and mental wellbeing when going through financial turmoil.
It’s rampant, especially between couples… We see financial distress everywhere… The biggest distress in a person’s life is when there isn’t enough money… especially if you’re the provider… It is debilitating. It can feel like you’re out of control…Jolandie Strydom, money coach - The Smart Financial Group
Some people are defined by the income they bring in or the job they do… That’s not the case! …Jolandie Strydom, money coach - The Smart Financial Group
This is just temporary… What’s happening to you is happening to a lot of people… Planning makes you feel in control… You can now make changes you’ve always longed to make… Reassessment is a good thing!Jolandie Strydom, money coach - The Smart Financial Group
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_71992978_unhappy-young-african-couple-facing-financial-stress-black-man-in-spectacles-holding-notification-in.html?term=eviction%2Bfamily%2Bblack&vti=n9nhvukc1vqu6y31wb-1-11
More from MyMoney Online
Money – it’s difficult, but you’ve got to talk about it
Refilwe Moloto interviews Farzana Botha of Sanlam Savings.Read More
How to be open with your partner about debt
Africa Melane interviews debt advisor Carla Oberholzer, who gave advice on helping to kickstart the difficult conversation.Read More
Road accident victims without medical aid can now get private healthcare
Africa Melane interviews Bianca van Zyl, CEO at Valomate Medical Services.Read More
Is the 'metaverse' the biggest opportunity since 1995?
John Maytham interviews Mike Abel, cofounder at M&C Saatchi Abel.Read More
Choosing the right financial advisor: 'Stay away from people selling products'
Africa Melane interviews Alan Botha, a wealth manager at Jurgens Finance.Read More
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities.Read More
How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide
Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech.Read More
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022
Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand.Read More
Get rich slowly but surely – invest, tax free
Refilwe Moloto interviews Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers.Read More