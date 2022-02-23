Women switched at birth - DNA test reveals devastating truth 57 years later
- Every weekday morning, UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist joins Refilwe Moloto on Breakfast with Refilwe to unpack the stories making headlines around the globe
It sounds like something out of a movie.
Two American women, born on the same day in 1964 have discovered that they were switched at birth after a hospital mix-up.
Tina Ennis and Jill Lopez learned that they had been given to the wrong parents after Tina and her mother, Kathryn Jones submitted their DNA to Ancestry.Com in the hope of tracing Tina's estranged grandfather.
Tina's mother sent in her DNA and nothing matched, so Tina's mother was not her [biological] mother.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Tina, had been born on May 18, 1964, at Duncan Physicians Surgeons Hospital in Oklahoma City.
She'd always been aware of not having looked like any of her siblings.
When the results of the test showed no familiar relatives on their family tree, mom and daughter became convinced Tina must have been switched at birth.
They began to investigate who else was born in that hospital on that day in May 1964 and, yes, it turns out there was a switch.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
What they discovered was that Jill Lopez had also been born at the same hospital on the same day and after agreeing to take a DNA test, it was revealed that Jill was Kathryn's biological daughter.
Sadly Tina's biological parents have died.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
There is heartbreak all around.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
🤯— Sian Elvin (@SianElvin) February 22, 2022
Tina Ennis and Jill Lopez, now 57, were born at the same hospital in 1964https://t.co/ELutpGT5SN
Both families are suing Stephens County District Court in Oklahoma claiming recklessness and negligent infliction of emotional distress.
RELATED:'I'm not trying to justify what she did,' Zephany Nurse in her own words
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/danr13/danr131507/danr13150700138/43198323-close-up-of-a-range-of-empty-baby-containers-in-the-maternity-hospital.jpg
More from World
Have you seen this bear? 'Hank the Tank' on run from police after home break-ins
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
[WATCH] Talented journalist reports from Ukraine in six different languages
Polyglot reporter Philip Crowther has amassed over 19 million views on Twitter alone after the viral clip of his Ukraine coverage.Read More
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region.Read More
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs
Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi.Read More
Gruesome: Chinese national trafficked to Cambodia and used as 'blood slave'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globeRead More
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle
Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31.Read More
'Ukraine is a threat to the self-esteem of Vladimir Putin – a controlling boss'
John Maytham interviews Dr Alex Pravda, senior research fellow in Russian studies at the University of Oxford.Read More
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign
Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.Read More
[VIDEO] 15-foot great white shark attacks and kills Sydney swimmer
This is the first fatal shark attack in Australia in almost 60 years.Read More