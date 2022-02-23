Women switched at birth - DNA test reveals devastating truth 57 years later





It sounds like something out of a movie.

Two American women, born on the same day in 1964 have discovered that they were switched at birth after a hospital mix-up.

Tina Ennis and Jill Lopez learned that they had been given to the wrong parents after Tina and her mother, Kathryn Jones submitted their DNA to Ancestry.Com in the hope of tracing Tina's estranged grandfather.

Tina's mother sent in her DNA and nothing matched, so Tina's mother was not her [biological] mother. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Tina, had been born on May 18, 1964, at Duncan Physicians Surgeons Hospital in Oklahoma City.

She'd always been aware of not having looked like any of her siblings.

When the results of the test showed no familiar relatives on their family tree, mom and daughter became convinced Tina must have been switched at birth.

They began to investigate who else was born in that hospital on that day in May 1964 and, yes, it turns out there was a switch. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

What they discovered was that Jill Lopez had also been born at the same hospital on the same day and after agreeing to take a DNA test, it was revealed that Jill was Kathryn's biological daughter.

Sadly Tina's biological parents have died. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

There is heartbreak all around. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Both families are suing Stephens County District Court in Oklahoma claiming recklessness and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

