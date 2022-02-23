[VIDEOS] Probe launched after MyCiTi bus caught fire at Woodstock station





Officials are investigating the cause of the fire that gutted a MyCiTi bus at the Woodstock MyCiTi station

The Woodstock MyCiTi station remains closed until further notice and routes T01 and D05 will be deviated

The City of Cape Town says an investigation is underway to determine what caused a MyCiTi bus to catch alight at the Woodstock MyCiTi station on Tuesday afternoon.

The bus went up in flames at around 3.15pm and the fire brigade was called out to the scene.

According to the City, the incident happened after all of the passengers had disembarked safely at the station in Woodstock, as well as the bus driver.

No injuries were reported to the City.

We can confirm that nobody was injured and that an investigation is underway to determine the causes. City of Cape Town

This is an exceptional incident, and we need to establish what were the causes by conducting a proper investigation in consultation with the bus manufacturer. City of Cape Town

At the time of the incident, initial reports indicated that the bus has burnt out, and there was damage to the station and red road.

The City dispatched officials to clear the red road of debris.

In a statement, the City's Urban Mobility mayco member Rob Quintas says MyCiTi buses are regularly serviced, inspected and maintained in terms of the City’s contract with the bus operator, and the City has a record of these.

He adds that the buses undergo a roadworthy test every six months with a reputable test station to ensure the fleet is in a safe and reliable condition.

The MyCiTi buses travelling along the T01 route will be temporarily deviated until further notice and the Woodstock station remains closed until further notice.

