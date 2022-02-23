[VIDEOS] Probe launched after MyCiTi bus caught fire at Woodstock station
- Officials are investigating the cause of the fire that gutted a MyCiTi bus at the Woodstock MyCiTi station
- The Woodstock MyCiTi station remains closed until further notice and routes T01 and D05 will be deviated
The City of Cape Town says an investigation is underway to determine what caused a MyCiTi bus to catch alight at the Woodstock MyCiTi station on Tuesday afternoon.
The bus went up in flames at around 3.15pm and the fire brigade was called out to the scene.
According to the City, the incident happened after all of the passengers had disembarked safely at the station in Woodstock, as well as the bus driver.
No injuries were reported to the City.
RELATED: 'We have a very solid agreement' - City gets N2 Express Service back into gear
We can confirm that nobody was injured and that an investigation is underway to determine the causes.City of Cape Town
This is an exceptional incident, and we need to establish what were the causes by conducting a proper investigation in consultation with the bus manufacturer.City of Cape Town
The MyCiTi bus caught fire at the station in Woodstock, Cape Town this afternoon. @TheCapeArgus— Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) February 22, 2022
Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/3E9O9JQ41b
@CityofCTAlerts @geordinhl Fire at Woodstock MyCiTi busstop. No firemen in sight. pic.twitter.com/w3hnXVXtf9— Daniël de Vaal (@DanielDeVaal) February 22, 2022
At the time of the incident, initial reports indicated that the bus has burnt out, and there was damage to the station and red road.
The City dispatched officials to clear the red road of debris.
In a statement, the City's Urban Mobility mayco member Rob Quintas says MyCiTi buses are regularly serviced, inspected and maintained in terms of the City’s contract with the bus operator, and the City has a record of these.
He adds that the buses undergo a roadworthy test every six months with a reputable test station to ensure the fleet is in a safe and reliable condition.
The MyCiTi buses travelling along the T01 route will be temporarily deviated until further notice and the Woodstock station remains closed until further notice.
Update: #MyCiTiAlert Routes T01 and D05 will be deviated due to a bus incident at Woodstock. Stop missed: Woodstock.https://t.co/al98wkQzfw— MYCITI Bus (@MyCiTiBus) February 23, 2022
The Woodstock MyCiTi station is unfortunately closed until further notice due to a fire. Details about the impact on services will be shared as soon as it is confirmed. #MyCiTiAlert— MYCITI Bus (@MyCiTiBus) February 22, 2022
Source : https://twitter.com/DanielDeVaal/status/1496114289899450370
More from Local
IN FULL: Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana's 2022 Budget speech
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech on Wednesday. This is his full address.Read More
Govt must invest in creating jobs for the young people sitting at home - Cosatu
Mandy Wiener is joined by Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson for Cosatu ahead of Wednesday's budget.Read More
We want to blow the lid off Covid-19 vaccine secrecy - Health Justice Initiative
Mandy Wiener interviews Health Justice Initiative founder Fatima Hassan.Read More
SA govt must change laws on charging doctors for culpable homicide, says Samla
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Prof Henry Lerm of the SA Medico-Legal Association.Read More
Rapper Riky Rick (34) passes away
At the age of thirty-four years, multidisciplinary creative Riky Rick has passed away.Read More
[WATCH] Incredible footage of netted sharks released at Muizenberg Beach
The trek fishermen did a great job releasing the Bronze Whaler Sharks, setting them free back into the ocean.Read More
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water
Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim.Read More
3 months' salary in savings? Very few of us are in that position - Debt Rescue
Refilwe Moloto is joined by Annaline van der Poel, head of new business at Debt Rescue AfricaRead More
'I grew up with a stutter. The stigma and ignorance still persists in 2022'
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Stellenbosch University researcher Dr. Dane Isaacs.Read More