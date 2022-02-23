[VIDEOS] Probe launched after MyCiTi bus caught fire at Woodstock station

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
MultiChoice plans to end password sharing on DSTV now streaming service
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Itumeleng Thulare
Today at 16:05
Budget analysis - taxes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Charles De Wet - Tax Executive at ENSAfrica
Today at 16:20
UCT on student fee debt (Pre-record)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Today at 17:05
Budget analysis - overview and job creation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Director and Chief Economist at Ecomometrix
Today at 17:20
6th edition of Africa's largest street art festival gets underway today
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alexandre Tilmans - Founder at Baz Art
No Items to show
Latest Local
IN FULL: Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana's 2022 Budget speech Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech on Wednesday. This is his full address. 23 February 2022 2:55 PM
Govt must invest in creating jobs for the young people sitting at home - Cosatu Mandy Wiener is joined by Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson for Cosatu ahead of Wednesday's budget. 23 February 2022 2:18 PM
We want to blow the lid off Covid-19 vaccine secrecy - Health Justice Initiative Mandy Wiener interviews Health Justice Initiative founder Fatima Hassan. 23 February 2022 1:53 PM
View all Local
ANC wants answers from Premier Winde as Fritz sexual misconduct probe drags on Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Saya Pierce-Jones. 23 February 2022 2:30 PM
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies? Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance. 22 February 2022 1:34 PM
View all Politics
Money – it’s difficult, but you’ve got to talk about it Refilwe Moloto interviews Farzana Botha of Sanlam Savings. 23 February 2022 3:07 PM
[WATCH] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his first Budget Speech Watch Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's first Budget Speech. 23 February 2022 12:04 PM
DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind. 23 February 2022 10:37 AM
View all Business
Rapper Riky Rick (34) passes away At the age of thirty-four years, multidisciplinary creative Riky Rick has passed away. 23 February 2022 12:14 PM
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Look after your mental health when your financial wellbeing takes a dive Refilwe Moloto interviews Jolandie Strydom, a money coach at The Smart Financial Group. 23 February 2022 9:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31. 22 February 2022 10:06 AM
There's something about Marian: Marian Keyes on her latest book Again, Rachel Sara-Jayne King sits down with international best-selling author Marian Keyes to talk about her latest book Again, Rachel. 21 February 2022 12:15 PM
Catch the nail-biting action from week 3 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds. 19 February 2022 2:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Have you seen this bear? 'Hank the Tank' on run from police after home break-ins Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 23 February 2022 12:25 PM
[WATCH] Talented journalist reports from Ukraine in six different languages Polyglot reporter Philip Crowther has amassed over 19 million views on Twitter alone after the viral clip of his Ukraine coverage. 23 February 2022 12:02 PM
Women switched at birth - DNA test reveals devastating truth 57 years later Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 23 February 2022 10:42 AM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
View all Africa
DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind. 23 February 2022 10:37 AM
'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions' Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University. 22 February 2022 3:45 PM
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies? Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance. 22 February 2022 1:34 PM
View all Opinion
[VIDEOS] Probe launched after MyCiTi bus caught fire at Woodstock station

23 February 2022 11:02 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Fire
MyCiti bus
Woodstock station
MyCiTi bus catches fire

The City of Cape Town says passengers and the bus driver are safe after a MyCiTi bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.
  • Officials are investigating the cause of the fire that gutted a MyCiTi bus at the Woodstock MyCiTi station
  • The Woodstock MyCiTi station remains closed until further notice and routes T01 and D05 will be deviated
Screengrab: Daniël de Vaal/Twitter

The City of Cape Town says an investigation is underway to determine what caused a MyCiTi bus to catch alight at the Woodstock MyCiTi station on Tuesday afternoon.

The bus went up in flames at around 3.15pm and the fire brigade was called out to the scene.

According to the City, the incident happened after all of the passengers had disembarked safely at the station in Woodstock, as well as the bus driver.

No injuries were reported to the City.

RELATED: 'We have a very solid agreement' - City gets N2 Express Service back into gear

We can confirm that nobody was injured and that an investigation is underway to determine the causes.

City of Cape Town

This is an exceptional incident, and we need to establish what were the causes by conducting a proper investigation in consultation with the bus manufacturer.

City of Cape Town

At the time of the incident, initial reports indicated that the bus has burnt out, and there was damage to the station and red road.

The City dispatched officials to clear the red road of debris.

In a statement, the City's Urban Mobility mayco member Rob Quintas says MyCiTi buses are regularly serviced, inspected and maintained in terms of the City’s contract with the bus operator, and the City has a record of these.

He adds that the buses undergo a roadworthy test every six months with a reputable test station to ensure the fleet is in a safe and reliable condition.

The MyCiTi buses travelling along the T01 route will be temporarily deviated until further notice and the Woodstock station remains closed until further notice.




23 February 2022 11:02 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Fire
MyCiti bus
Woodstock station
MyCiTi bus catches fire

IN FULL: Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana's 2022 Budget speech

23 February 2022 2:55 PM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech on Wednesday. This is his full address.

Share this:
Govt must invest in creating jobs for the young people sitting at home - Cosatu

23 February 2022 2:18 PM

Mandy Wiener is joined by Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson for Cosatu ahead of Wednesday's budget.

Share this:
We want to blow the lid off Covid-19 vaccine secrecy - Health Justice Initiative

23 February 2022 1:53 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Health Justice Initiative founder Fatima Hassan.

Share this:
SA govt must change laws on charging doctors for culpable homicide, says Samla

23 February 2022 1:23 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Prof Henry Lerm of the SA Medico-Legal Association.

Share this:
Rapper Riky Rick (34) passes away

23 February 2022 12:14 PM

At the age of thirty-four years, multidisciplinary creative Riky Rick has passed away.

Share this:
[WATCH] Incredible footage of netted sharks released at Muizenberg Beach

23 February 2022 11:42 AM

The trek fishermen did a great job releasing the Bronze Whaler Sharks, setting them free back into the ocean.

Share this:
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water

23 February 2022 11:34 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim.

Share this:
3 months' salary in savings? Very few of us are in that position - Debt Rescue

23 February 2022 11:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto is joined by Annaline van der Poel, head of new business at Debt Rescue Africa

Share this:
'I grew up with a stutter. The stigma and ignorance still persists in 2022'

23 February 2022 10:09 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Stellenbosch University researcher Dr. Dane Isaacs.

Share this:
New vehicle sales rebound in SA, help Motus grow half-year profit by 51%

22 February 2022 7:58 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee.

Share this:
