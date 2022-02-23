DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March





This could split families, friendships and households… It’s the hubris of monopoly, isn’t it? … It’s pure and simple arrogance, if not stupidity, in terms of business strategy! Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk

© pavelmuravev/123rf.com

DStv will limit streaming to one device at a time from 22 March.

It says password sharing is “a challenge for streaming providers globally”.

Premium DStv customers will also be limited in this way.

Click here for a detailed explanation from DStv.

Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review spoke his mind (scroll up to listen).