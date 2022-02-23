Streaming issues? Report here
DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March

23 February 2022 10:37 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
DStv
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
password sharing
account sharing

Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind.

This could split families, friendships and households… It’s the hubris of monopoly, isn’t it? … It’s pure and simple arrogance, if not stupidity, in terms of business strategy!

Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk
© pavelmuravev/123rf.com

DStv will limit streaming to one device at a time from 22 March.

It says password sharing is “a challenge for streaming providers globally”.

Premium DStv customers will also be limited in this way.

Click here for a detailed explanation from DStv.

Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review spoke his mind (scroll up to listen).




