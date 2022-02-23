DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March
This could split families, friendships and households… It’s the hubris of monopoly, isn’t it? … It’s pure and simple arrogance, if not stupidity, in terms of business strategy!Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk
DStv will limit streaming to one device at a time from 22 March.
It says password sharing is “a challenge for streaming providers globally”.
Premium DStv customers will also be limited in this way.
Click here for a detailed explanation from DStv.
Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review spoke his mind (scroll up to listen).
