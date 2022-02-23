3 months' salary in savings? Very few of us are in that position - Debt Rescue





- A Sanlam survey found that 56% of polled South Africans saw their savings decrease since the advent of Covid-19

- 59% of 1,200 respondents said they have been forced to change their spending habits

Millions of South Africans are having to resort to using short-term credit in order to put food on the table.

Debt Rescue Africa's Annaline van der Poel, joined Refilwe Moloto for the Big Breakfast Broadcast ahead of Wednesday's budget.

Van der Poel says the average South African family is under enormous strain financially and this has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every month people are having to ask, shall I pay my debt or put food on the table. Annaline van der Poel, Head of new business - Debt Rescue Africa

It's difficult for people to acknowledge that 'I cannot attend an event', or 'the vehicle I drive is not as fancy as yours'. Annaline van der Poel, Head of new business - Debt Rescue Africa

The specialists tell us, we should have three months' salary as a saving to fall back on, the reality is very, very few of us are in that position. Annaline van der Poel, Head of new business - Debt Rescue Africa

