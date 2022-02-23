[WATCH] Incredible footage of netted sharks released at Muizenberg Beach
- Muizenberg beachgoers were captivated by the release of what are believed to be four Bronze Whaler Sharks that had been accidentally caught in the nets of local trek fishermen
- The trekkers are once again permitted to catch yellowtail on the beaches using this historical method in the Cape
- The fishermen did a sterling job releasing the sharks and setting them back into the ocean
@weskus_livin
They were all released, unharmed 💙 #weskus_livin #bronzewhalershark #weskus #netfishing #muizenberg♬ original sound - Weskus_Livin
Oceaneers, an organisation that advocates for the oceans and sustainable fishing, posted about the incident where fishermen had netted sharks along with their daily catch.
After some criticisms about the incident on social media, Oceaneers shared a comment on Instagram from a community member who explains that 'trekking' has a very long history in Cape Town.
It dates as far back as slavery and is connected to indigenous fishing practices. The whole ‘business’ of trekking is a way of life that is passed down within families for generations. Our communities used to trek on various beaches.Community member comment posted on Oceaneers Instagram
Due to apartheid and forced removals this way of life was severely disrupted, notes the community member, but now that fishing is once again allowed on Muizenberg and other beaches, not all the ancestors of the historic fisher people are aware of which fish are allowed to be caught. Their permit only allows yellowtail to be caught.
Today was unfortunate. But believes me it doesn’t happen often that they trek sharks. They have been at Muizenberg many times. At no point has anyone been this vociferous about trekking until today.Community member comment posted on Oceaneers Instagram
I think it can appear quite eurocentric and ahistorical when some people comment about trekking. Trekking is at the very least over 150 years old in Cape Town.Community member comment posted on Oceaneers Instagram
The community member adds that very few sharks and rays were caught in the nets on this occasion and the permitted fish that were caught, play a vital role in the subsistence of local communities.
He says the bakkie was filled with fish, and the trekkers managed to release the sharks successfully.
How many people were fed today? Did you see how many people walked away with harder or two in their hands? How many families were fed today?Community member comment posted on Oceaneers Instagram
Source : Vee Ness - permission granted to use
More from Local
IN FULL: Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana's 2022 Budget speech
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech on Wednesday. This is his full address.Read More
Govt must invest in creating jobs for the young people sitting at home - Cosatu
Mandy Wiener is joined by Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson for Cosatu ahead of Wednesday's budget.Read More
We want to blow the lid off Covid-19 vaccine secrecy - Health Justice Initiative
Mandy Wiener interviews Health Justice Initiative founder Fatima Hassan.Read More
SA govt must change laws on charging doctors for culpable homicide, says Samla
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Prof Henry Lerm of the SA Medico-Legal Association.Read More
Rapper Riky Rick (34) passes away
At the age of thirty-four years, multidisciplinary creative Riky Rick has passed away.Read More
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water
Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim.Read More
3 months' salary in savings? Very few of us are in that position - Debt Rescue
Refilwe Moloto is joined by Annaline van der Poel, head of new business at Debt Rescue AfricaRead More
[VIDEOS] Probe launched after MyCiTi bus caught fire at Woodstock station
The City of Cape Town says passengers and the bus driver are safe after a MyCiTi bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.Read More
'I grew up with a stutter. The stigma and ignorance still persists in 2022'
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Stellenbosch University researcher Dr. Dane Isaacs.Read More