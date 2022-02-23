[WATCH] Talented journalist reports from Ukraine in six different languages
- A journalist reporting from Ukraine has left viewers awestruck after showing off his multilingual skills
- Associated Press correspondent Philip Crowther reported from Kyiv in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German
A multilingual journalist has wowed the internet this week with his coverage of the Ukraine-Russia crisis in six different languages.
Philip Crowther shared a viral clip of himself reporting from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine on Monday.
In the minute-long video montage, the talented reporter switches seamlessly between English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.
The video has amassed over 19 million views on Twitter alone.
Crowther, an international affiliate correspondent for The Associated Press, reports in six languages for AP’s broadcast partners.
According to his website, he covers US diplomacy, foreign policy, politics, and current affairs, and reports from around the world on breaking news stories.
Six-language coverage from #Kyiv with @AP_GMS. In this order: English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. pic.twitter.com/kyEg0aCCoT— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) February 21, 2022
Source : https://twitter.com/PhilipinDC/status/1495730338315841539
More from World
Have you seen this bear? 'Hank the Tank' on run from police after home break-ins
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
Women switched at birth - DNA test reveals devastating truth 57 years later
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region.Read More
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs
Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi.Read More
Gruesome: Chinese national trafficked to Cambodia and used as 'blood slave'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globeRead More
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle
Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31.Read More
'Ukraine is a threat to the self-esteem of Vladimir Putin – a controlling boss'
John Maytham interviews Dr Alex Pravda, senior research fellow in Russian studies at the University of Oxford.Read More
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign
Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.Read More
[VIDEO] 15-foot great white shark attacks and kills Sydney swimmer
This is the first fatal shark attack in Australia in almost 60 years.Read More