[WATCH] Talented journalist reports from Ukraine in six different languages





A journalist reporting from Ukraine has left viewers awestruck after showing off his multilingual skills

Associated Press correspondent Philip Crowther reported from Kyiv in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German

Image: Philip Crowther/Twitter

A multilingual journalist has wowed the internet this week with his coverage of the Ukraine-Russia crisis in six different languages.

Philip Crowther shared a viral clip of himself reporting from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine on Monday.

In the minute-long video montage, the talented reporter switches seamlessly between English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

The video has amassed over 19 million views on Twitter alone.

Crowther, an international affiliate correspondent for The Associated Press, reports in six languages for AP’s broadcast partners.

According to his website, he covers US diplomacy, foreign policy, politics, and current affairs, and reports from around the world on breaking news stories.