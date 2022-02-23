Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
MultiChoice plans to end password sharing on DSTV now streaming service
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Itumeleng Thulare
Today at 16:05
Budget analysis - taxes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Charles De Wet - Tax Executive at ENSAfrica
Today at 16:20
UCT on student fee debt (Pre-record)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Today at 17:05
Budget analysis - overview and job creation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Director and Chief Economist at Ecomometrix
Today at 17:20
6th edition of Africa's largest street art festival gets underway today
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alexandre Tilmans - Founder at Baz Art
Have you seen this bear? 'Hank the Tank' on run from police after home break-ins

23 February 2022 12:25 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
California
Wildlife
Black Bear
Hand the Tank

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.

- Every weekday morning, UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist joins Refilwe Moloto on Breakfast with Refilwe to unpack the stories making headlines around the globe

A huge black bear is on the run from police in California.

The massive mammal, nicknamed 'Hank the Tank', is responsible for at least 30 break-ins in a Lake Tahoe neighbourhood since last summer.

Hank is "readily identifiable due to [his] exceptionally large size and dark coat with a lighter muzzle", says the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

He keeps breaking into people's homes...he weighs 230 kilos.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

He uses his size to smash through windows and doors and garage doors.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

His latest break-in was at a home near Lake Tahoe and the owners were in at the time.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

They only managed to get rid of him by making an awful lot of noise.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Experts say the wildfires which have affected the area in recent years have made food sources scare for local wildlife.

Wildlife groups are calling for him to be relocated to a sanctuary.

RELATED:Women switched at birth - DNA test reveals devastating truth 57 years later




23 February 2022 12:25 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
California
Wildlife
Black Bear
Hand the Tank

