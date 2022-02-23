Have you seen this bear? 'Hank the Tank' on run from police after home break-ins





A huge black bear is on the run from police in California.

The massive mammal, nicknamed 'Hank the Tank', is responsible for at least 30 break-ins in a Lake Tahoe neighbourhood since last summer.

Hank is "readily identifiable due to [his] exceptionally large size and dark coat with a lighter muzzle", says the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

He keeps breaking into people's homes...he weighs 230 kilos. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

He uses his size to smash through windows and doors and garage doors. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

His latest break-in was at a home near Lake Tahoe and the owners were in at the time. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

They only managed to get rid of him by making an awful lot of noise. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Experts say the wildfires which have affected the area in recent years have made food sources scare for local wildlife.

Wildlife groups are calling for him to be relocated to a sanctuary.

“This is a bear that has lost all fear of people.”



Since the summer, a black bear known as Hank the Tank has broken into over two dozen California homes. Residents have called the police about him more than 100 times. Now the authorities are after Hank. https://t.co/rX0qfMMBfe — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 21, 2022

