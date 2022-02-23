Have you seen this bear? 'Hank the Tank' on run from police after home break-ins
- Every weekday morning, UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist joins Refilwe Moloto on Breakfast with Refilwe to unpack the stories making headlines around the globe
A huge black bear is on the run from police in California.
The massive mammal, nicknamed 'Hank the Tank', is responsible for at least 30 break-ins in a Lake Tahoe neighbourhood since last summer.
Hank is "readily identifiable due to [his] exceptionally large size and dark coat with a lighter muzzle", says the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.
He keeps breaking into people's homes...he weighs 230 kilos.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
He uses his size to smash through windows and doors and garage doors.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
His latest break-in was at a home near Lake Tahoe and the owners were in at the time.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
They only managed to get rid of him by making an awful lot of noise.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Experts say the wildfires which have affected the area in recent years have made food sources scare for local wildlife.
Wildlife groups are calling for him to be relocated to a sanctuary.
“This is a bear that has lost all fear of people.”— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 21, 2022
Since the summer, a black bear known as Hank the Tank has broken into over two dozen California homes. Residents have called the police about him more than 100 times. Now the authorities are after Hank. https://t.co/rX0qfMMBfe
RELATED:Women switched at birth - DNA test reveals devastating truth 57 years later
More from World
[WATCH] Talented journalist reports from Ukraine in six different languages
Polyglot reporter Philip Crowther has amassed over 19 million views on Twitter alone after the viral clip of his Ukraine coverage.Read More
Women switched at birth - DNA test reveals devastating truth 57 years later
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region.Read More
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs
Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi.Read More
Gruesome: Chinese national trafficked to Cambodia and used as 'blood slave'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globeRead More
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle
Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31.Read More
'Ukraine is a threat to the self-esteem of Vladimir Putin – a controlling boss'
John Maytham interviews Dr Alex Pravda, senior research fellow in Russian studies at the University of Oxford.Read More
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign
Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.Read More
[VIDEO] 15-foot great white shark attacks and kills Sydney swimmer
This is the first fatal shark attack in Australia in almost 60 years.Read More