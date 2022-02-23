Streaming issues? Report here
MultiChoice plans to end password sharing on DSTV now streaming service
Budget analysis - taxes
UCT on student fee debt (Pre-record)
Budget analysis - overview and job creation
6th edition of Africa's largest street art festival gets underway today
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water

23 February 2022 11:34 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Simonstown
False Bay
Rooi Els
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Simon Ince

Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim.

On Sunday, Simon Ince became the oldest person to swim the False Bay crossing.

The 62-year-old dived into the water off Simonstown at 5:30 AM, then swam through 33 kilometres of shark-infested water to step out 11 hours later at Rooi Els, a record holder.

Pictures of Ince’s swim show him surrounded by seals, which of course attract sharks.

“I did it because I love the Bay,” says Ince.

© surz/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Ince (scroll up to listen).

The boat… had a shark shield that gives off an electronic pulse and that is supposed to repel sharks… I had a seal accompany me for five-odd kilometres. I felt the shark would eat the seal first…

Simon Ince

It’s been five years in the making. I started with a one-mile swim… Slowly over the years, I built up the mileage. The last eight months… on average about 30 to 35 kilometres per week in the swimming pool.

Simon Ince

The Tygerberg’s children’s hospital [a charitable cause he swims for] …

Simon Ince



Share this:
