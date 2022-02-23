Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water
On Sunday, Simon Ince became the oldest person to swim the False Bay crossing.
The 62-year-old dived into the water off Simonstown at 5:30 AM, then swam through 33 kilometres of shark-infested water to step out 11 hours later at Rooi Els, a record holder.
Pictures of Ince’s swim show him surrounded by seals, which of course attract sharks.
“I did it because I love the Bay,” says Ince.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Ince (scroll up to listen).
The boat… had a shark shield that gives off an electronic pulse and that is supposed to repel sharks… I had a seal accompany me for five-odd kilometres. I felt the shark would eat the seal first…Simon Ince
It’s been five years in the making. I started with a one-mile swim… Slowly over the years, I built up the mileage. The last eight months… on average about 30 to 35 kilometres per week in the swimming pool.Simon Ince
The Tygerberg’s children’s hospital [a charitable cause he swims for] …Simon Ince
