Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water





On Sunday, Simon Ince became the oldest person to swim the False Bay crossing.

The 62-year-old dived into the water off Simonstown at 5:30 AM, then swam through 33 kilometres of shark-infested water to step out 11 hours later at Rooi Els, a record holder.

Pictures of Ince’s swim show him surrounded by seals, which of course attract sharks.

“I did it because I love the Bay,” says Ince.

© surz/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Ince (scroll up to listen).

The boat… had a shark shield that gives off an electronic pulse and that is supposed to repel sharks… I had a seal accompany me for five-odd kilometres. I felt the shark would eat the seal first… Simon Ince

It’s been five years in the making. I started with a one-mile swim… Slowly over the years, I built up the mileage. The last eight months… on average about 30 to 35 kilometres per week in the swimming pool. Simon Ince