Rapper Riky Rick (34) passes away

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
MultiChoice plans to end password sharing on DSTV now streaming service
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Itumeleng Thulare
Today at 16:05
Budget analysis - taxes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Charles De Wet - Tax Executive at ENSAfrica
Today at 16:20
UCT on student fee debt (Pre-record)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Today at 17:05
Budget analysis - overview and job creation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Director and Chief Economist at Ecomometrix
Today at 17:20
6th edition of Africa's largest street art festival gets underway today
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alexandre Tilmans - Founder at Baz Art
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
IN FULL: Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana's 2022 Budget speech Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech on Wednesday. This is his full address. 23 February 2022 2:55 PM
Govt must invest in creating jobs for the young people sitting at home - Cosatu Mandy Wiener is joined by Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson for Cosatu ahead of Wednesday's budget. 23 February 2022 2:18 PM
We want to blow the lid off Covid-19 vaccine secrecy - Health Justice Initiative Mandy Wiener interviews Health Justice Initiative founder Fatima Hassan. 23 February 2022 1:53 PM
View all Local
ANC wants answers from Premier Winde as Fritz sexual misconduct probe drags on Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Saya Pierce-Jones. 23 February 2022 2:30 PM
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies? Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance. 22 February 2022 1:34 PM
View all Politics
Money – it’s difficult, but you’ve got to talk about it Refilwe Moloto interviews Farzana Botha of Sanlam Savings. 23 February 2022 3:07 PM
[WATCH] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his first Budget Speech Watch Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's first Budget Speech. 23 February 2022 12:04 PM
DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind. 23 February 2022 10:37 AM
View all Business
Rapper Riky Rick (34) passes away At the age of thirty-four years, multidisciplinary creative Riky Rick has passed away. 23 February 2022 12:14 PM
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Look after your mental health when your financial wellbeing takes a dive Refilwe Moloto interviews Jolandie Strydom, a money coach at The Smart Financial Group. 23 February 2022 9:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31. 22 February 2022 10:06 AM
There's something about Marian: Marian Keyes on her latest book Again, Rachel Sara-Jayne King sits down with international best-selling author Marian Keyes to talk about her latest book Again, Rachel. 21 February 2022 12:15 PM
Catch the nail-biting action from week 3 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds. 19 February 2022 2:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Have you seen this bear? 'Hank the Tank' on run from police after home break-ins Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 23 February 2022 12:25 PM
[WATCH] Talented journalist reports from Ukraine in six different languages Polyglot reporter Philip Crowther has amassed over 19 million views on Twitter alone after the viral clip of his Ukraine coverage. 23 February 2022 12:02 PM
Women switched at birth - DNA test reveals devastating truth 57 years later Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 23 February 2022 10:42 AM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
View all Africa
DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind. 23 February 2022 10:37 AM
'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions' Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University. 22 February 2022 3:45 PM
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies? Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance. 22 February 2022 1:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Rapper Riky Rick (34) passes away

23 February 2022 12:14 PM
by Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Tags:
RIKY RICK

At the age of thirty-four years, multidisciplinary creative Riky Rick has passed away.

JOHANNESBURG - South African rapper and celebrity Riky Rick has passed away, sources close to his family confirmed on Wednesday.

While no sources would go on the record nor ratify the nature of his death, at least four people have confirmed the passing.

Real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, the creative was thirty-four years old and is survived by his wife, Bianca Naidoo, and two children. He was born in KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal on 20 July 1987.

Besides rapping, Makhado was a fashion designer, songwriter, singer, composer, actor and entrepreneur.

Struggling with addiction from a young age, Makhado became a teetotaler.

The new school SA Hip Hop movement has lost one of its most influential icons in Makhado.

Makhado burst on to the music scene in 2014 with main stream singles Nafukwa, _Amantomabazana _and Boss Zonke after years of being an underground rapper. His collaboration with Casper Nyovest and the Major League twins ushered a new hip hop wave in Mzansi after house music dominated dance floors across the country. He was one of the founders of the eclectic group Boyz n Bucks, alongside industry heavyweights Siyabonga “Scoop Makhathini” Nkwekazi and fellow rapper Okmalumkoolkat. The group brought more popularity to hip hop in South African townships where most sub-cultures where built on the foundation of kwaito and house with lyrics that echoed slang spoken by youths in black townships. But he was popular with all race groups in the country.

Born in KwaMashu to a Venda father and Zulu mother, Makhado moved to Austria in 1998 with his family and often spoke about being conflicted about who he was culturally. He was upfront about not being fluent in TshiVenda and hasn’t kept in touch with his father’s side of the family.

Makhodo lived most of his life in Durban and spoke openly about his life and how he felt at each phase of his life in interviews and his songs. His anticipated 2015 album "Family Values" coincided with the birth of his son Maik Makhado and featured an emotional debut song Sondela, which he collaborated on with soulful singer Zano.

Sondela was different from the club hits he worked on in previous years and was a poem to his newborn son and wife and how they changed his perspective on life.

“When I was younger they told me to never trust a broad/Now I'm older, my woman is the meaning of God,” said Makhado in the second verse of the song.

The album showed the public a more vulnerable side to the celebrity who would go on to sign with infamous record label Mabala Noise. He later accused the label of buying music awards for their artists to gain prominence over other musicians in the industry in a Kanye West-like outburst at the Metro FM Music Awards in 2017. Makhado would continue addressing issues weighing heavy on his heart in songs, from sharing details of private conversations he had with brand partners to how he felt about not getting the recognition he deserved for his impact on South African hip hop and street culture.

“If n#ggas can pay for these f#cking awards then my n#gga I don't want 'em/the rap life's just getting awkward/I made a million from selling vodka/the boss man don't like my conduct/somebody said I don't drink the product,” read lyrics from his song Sidlukotini.

Speaking to 947 in December 2020, Makhado was open about mental illness and how men treat their emotional health.

Demonstrating his penchant for fashion, Makhado told Metro FM's DJ Mo Flava in an interview the mink coat he wore in the Sidlukotini music video was worth R80 000 and spares no expenses for items he wants to have in his closet. He also released his own clothing line.

Rick’s wild stage performances, sincerity and fashion sense made him one of the most followed celebrities in the country. He was known for celebrating the Gucci brand and earned exclusive invites to fashion shows in Milan.


This article first appeared on EWN : Rapper Riky Rick (34) passes away




23 February 2022 12:14 PM
by Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Tags:
RIKY RICK

More from Local

IN FULL: Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana's 2022 Budget speech

23 February 2022 2:55 PM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech on Wednesday. This is his full address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt must invest in creating jobs for the young people sitting at home - Cosatu

23 February 2022 2:18 PM

Mandy Wiener is joined by Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson for Cosatu ahead of Wednesday's budget.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We want to blow the lid off Covid-19 vaccine secrecy - Health Justice Initiative

23 February 2022 1:53 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Health Justice Initiative founder Fatima Hassan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA govt must change laws on charging doctors for culpable homicide, says Samla

23 February 2022 1:23 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Prof Henry Lerm of the SA Medico-Legal Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Incredible footage of netted sharks released at Muizenberg Beach

23 February 2022 11:42 AM

The trek fishermen did a great job releasing the Bronze Whaler Sharks, setting them free back into the ocean.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water

23 February 2022 11:34 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 months' salary in savings? Very few of us are in that position - Debt Rescue

23 February 2022 11:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto is joined by Annaline van der Poel, head of new business at Debt Rescue Africa

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Probe launched after MyCiTi bus caught fire at Woodstock station

23 February 2022 11:02 AM

The City of Cape Town says passengers and the bus driver are safe after a MyCiTi bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I grew up with a stutter. The stigma and ignorance still persists in 2022'

23 February 2022 10:09 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Stellenbosch University researcher Dr. Dane Isaacs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New vehicle sales rebound in SA, help Motus grow half-year profit by 51%

22 February 2022 7:58 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Money – it’s difficult, but you’ve got to talk about it

23 February 2022 3:07 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Farzana Botha of Sanlam Savings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water

23 February 2022 11:34 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March

23 February 2022 10:37 AM

Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Look after your mental health when your financial wellbeing takes a dive

23 February 2022 9:32 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Jolandie Strydom, a money coach at The Smart Financial Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New vehicle sales rebound in SA, help Motus grow half-year profit by 51%

22 February 2022 7:58 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…

21 February 2022 7:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aggressive energy drink ads targeting 17 to 34-year-olds 'getting them hooked'

21 February 2022 12:40 PM

Prof Karen Hofman Professor at Wits speaks to Lester Kiewit about the energy drinks flooding the market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There's something about Marian: Marian Keyes on her latest book Again, Rachel

21 February 2022 12:15 PM

Sara-Jayne King sits down with international best-selling author Marian Keyes to talk about her latest book Again, Rachel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Black don't crack!' - Debunking black skincare myths with expert Dija Ayodele

21 February 2022 11:12 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to British skincare specialist Dija Ayodele, author of Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AKA's mom Lynn Forbes on her 'difficult' year, confirms she's writing a book

21 February 2022 10:56 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to motivational speaker and social media influencer Lynn Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March

Business Opinion Lifestyle Entertainment

ANC wants answers from Premier Winde as Fritz sexual misconduct probe drags on

Politics

Money – it’s difficult, but you’ve got to talk about it

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

IN FULL: Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana's 2022 Budget speech

23 February 2022 2:55 PM

'He will forever be remembered': Makhado family confirms Riky Rick's passing

23 February 2022 2:15 PM

In separate marches, EFF and farmworkers head to Parly ahead of Budget Speech

23 February 2022 1:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA