[WATCH] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his first Budget Speech
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has delivered his first Budget Speech.
Watch it here:
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Business
Money – it’s difficult, but you’ve got to talk about it
Refilwe Moloto interviews Farzana Botha of Sanlam Savings.Read More
IN FULL: Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana's 2022 Budget speech
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech on Wednesday. This is his full address.Read More
We want to blow the lid off Covid-19 vaccine secrecy - Health Justice Initiative
Mandy Wiener interviews Health Justice Initiative founder Fatima Hassan.Read More
DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March
Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind.Read More
Look after your mental health when your financial wellbeing takes a dive
Refilwe Moloto interviews Jolandie Strydom, a money coach at The Smart Financial Group.Read More
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.Read More
New vehicle sales rebound in SA, help Motus grow half-year profit by 51%
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee.Read More
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region.Read More
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs
Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi.Read More