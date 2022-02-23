SA govt must change laws on charging doctors for culpable homicide, says Samla





Medical practitioners have called for legal reform in SA when it comes to prosecuting healthcare professionals for culpable homicide

The SA Medico-Legal Association says there is a low threshold for proving criminal culpability if a patient dies

Copyright : Engin Yavuz / 123rf

The South African Medico-Legal Association (Samla) is one of several professional bodies calling for changes to the laws governing medical malpractice and culpable homicide cases.

In November last year, Samla and other organisations wrote to the government urging it to review the culpable homicide law and its application in healthcare settings.

Healthcare professionals say it's too easy to charge medical practitioners with culpable homicide if a patient dies in the current system.

Samla's national chair Prof Ethelwynn Stellenberg says practitioners fear arrests and being charged with culpable homicide even for minor mistakes.

Prof Henry Lerm, Samla's Eastern Cape president, says the current legislation is unfair and not in line with international best practice.

They have proposed that there should always be an inquest before healthcare practitioners are prosecuted to determine whether has been negligence or gross misconduct.

What we are suggesting is that... before a practitioner is charged either with culpable homicide or murder relating to medical care... there should be an inquest. Prof Henry Lerm, Eastern Cape President - SA Medico-Legal Association

Lerm says recent cases have highlighted how doctors face the real threat of criminal charges even if they have acted in good faith.

He says the case against murder-accused paediatric surgeon Peter Beale has highlighted double standards within the legal system.

We believe that doctors, surgeons, and any other healthcare practitioner are also accountable for their actions but what we plead for is reform. Prof Henry Lerm, Eastern Cape President - SA Medico-Legal Association

Should it be found that a surgeon or doctor or healthcare practitioner is grossly negligent or reckless leading to the death of a patient, that is a different ball game altogether. Prof Henry Lerm, Eastern Cape President - SA Medico-Legal Association

What we call for is law reforms in this country that practitioners should be charged where it can be shown by the state that the conduct was reckless or intentional or gross negligence. Prof Henry Lerm, Eastern Cape President - SA Medico-Legal Association

Stellenberg says law reform will benefit both healthcare workers and patients.

She says it's important to first understand the circumstances surrounding each unique case and how a patient responds to medical care.

It's critically important that we really have an inquest and investigate whether there was any substandard care or any negligence in the process. Prof Ethelwynn Stellenberg, National Chairperson - SA Medico-Legal Association