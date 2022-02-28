Blood donation saved this man's life - WC blood service in appeal for donors
- Currently, only around 1% of the population are regular blood donors
- The WCBS wants to boost its donor numbers by several thousand in 2022
Bruce Welch is someone who doesn't take life for granted. That's because he nearly lost his life 24 years ago.
Bruce is one of the survivors of the deadly Planet Hollywood bombing at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.
He's also joined the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) in its bid to encourage more South Africans to become blood donors.
The Western Cape Blood Service is a non-profit, independent organisation operating throughout the Western Cape.
It's thanks to blood donation, says Bruce, that he's here to tell his story today.
If it wasn't for the Western Cape Blood Service donation, I don't think I would be here, it saved my life.Bruce Welch, Blood donation recipient
In the first 48 hours after the bomb, I had something like 46 units of blood.Bruce Welch, Blood donation recipient
Following his recovery, Bruce himself became a blood donor:
I thought I need to give back and so I became a donor and I've given back 51 units and I will continue to give as much as I can.Bruce Welch, Blood donation recipient
Currently, only around 1% of the population are regular blood donors, but the WCBS wants to boost its donor numbers by several thousand in 2022.
The service needs to collect 700 units of blood every day.
In certain countries as much as 3 or even 5% of the population make up blood donors.Dr Gregory Bellairs, CEO/ Medical Director - Western Cape Blood Service
We aim to collect between 160-170 000 units of blood per year.Dr Gregory Bellairs, CEO/ Medical Director - Western Cape Blood Service
Bellairs says the Covid-19 pandemic has also had an impact on donations, with the active donor base in South Africa dropping to 0.9% over the last two years.
He adds that giving blood is easy and pain-free.
Find out more about blood donation at https://www.wcbs.org.za/
To find your closest blood donation clinic: - Download the WCBS App - Visit wcbs.org.za - WhatsApp 060 549 7244
More from Local
Newlands swimming pool to reopen mid-March after R22m revamp project
Presenter Mike Wills chats to the City of Cape Town's Patricia van der Ross.Read More
'SA ambassador to Ukraine not leaving bunker until all compatriots are out'
Mike Wills interviews Lorraine Blauw, a representative of the South African Ukrainian Committee.Read More
Public sector unions lose latest round of wage dispute following ConCourt ruling
Mandy Weiner is joined by Reuben Maleka, spokesperson of the Public Servants Association after Monday's ConCourt rulingRead More
'Everyone is scared' - African student describes situation at Ukrainian border
Medical student Vukile Dlamini from Eswatini is among thousands of Africans trying to escape war-torn Ukraine.Read More
SA's Ambassador speaks on racism against Black Africans trying to escape Ukraine
Lester Kiewit crosses live to South African Ambassador in Ukraine, Andre Groenewald speaking from an underground cellar.Read More
Living in filth part 2: Velddrif's seven-year stench
For seven years, the Velddrif community has been trying to locate the source of an odour that is affecting them almost daily.Read More
Water and electricity restored to Joburg prison as R6.8M municipal bill settled
Lester Kiewit speaks to Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo about an alleged R6.8m unpaid municipal bill.Read More
"It's derogatory and racist" - non-racial group wants term 'Coloured' scrapped
Lester Kiewit speaks to Glen Arnold Snyman, Chairperson of People Against Race Classification South Africa (PARSCA)Read More
ANC warns against taking sides in Ukraine-Russia conflict
In a statement on Sunday, the ruling party said it was concerned by the escalating violence and called on both sides to resume peace talks.Read More