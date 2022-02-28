Blood donation saved this man's life - WC blood service in appeal for donors





- Currently, only around 1% of the population are regular blood donors

- The WCBS wants to boost its donor numbers by several thousand in 2022

Do something remarkable. Donate blood.

Bruce Welch is someone who doesn't take life for granted. That's because he nearly lost his life 24 years ago.

Bruce is one of the survivors of the deadly Planet Hollywood bombing at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

He's also joined the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) in its bid to encourage more South Africans to become blood donors.

The Western Cape Blood Service is a non-profit, independent organisation operating throughout the Western Cape.

It's thanks to blood donation, says Bruce, that he's here to tell his story today.

If it wasn't for the Western Cape Blood Service donation, I don't think I would be here, it saved my life. Bruce Welch, Blood donation recipient

In the first 48 hours after the bomb, I had something like 46 units of blood. Bruce Welch, Blood donation recipient

Following his recovery, Bruce himself became a blood donor:

I thought I need to give back and so I became a donor and I've given back 51 units and I will continue to give as much as I can. Bruce Welch, Blood donation recipient

Currently, only around 1% of the population are regular blood donors, but the WCBS wants to boost its donor numbers by several thousand in 2022.

The service needs to collect 700 units of blood every day.

In certain countries as much as 3 or even 5% of the population make up blood donors. Dr Gregory Bellairs, CEO/ Medical Director - Western Cape Blood Service

We aim to collect between 160-170 000 units of blood per year. Dr Gregory Bellairs, CEO/ Medical Director - Western Cape Blood Service

Bellairs says the Covid-19 pandemic has also had an impact on donations, with the active donor base in South Africa dropping to 0.9% over the last two years.

He adds that giving blood is easy and pain-free.

Find out more about blood donation at https://www.wcbs.org.za/

To find your closest blood donation clinic: - Download the WCBS App - Visit wcbs.org.za - WhatsApp 060 549 7244