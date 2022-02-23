ANC wants answers from Premier Winde as Fritz sexual misconduct probe drags on
- ANC’s Cameron Dugmore has called on Premier Alan Winde to provide an update on the Albert Fritz probe
- Winde suspended the Community Safety MEC last month following sexual misconduct allegations against him
One month after the suspension of Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, the ANC in the Western Cape is demanding an update from Premier Alan Winde.
Fritz was suspended by Winde late last month after sexual misconduct allegations were levelled against him.
Advocate Jennifer Williams was appointed as the independent legal counsel to conduct an external investigation which is still ongoing.
Williams was tasked with looking into the veracity of the allegations made against Fritz and other provincial officials in his office.
The ANC's Cameron Dugmore told the standing committee on the premier and constitutional affairs this week that Winde should be called before it to provide clarity on the investigation.
Dugmore wants more details about the scope of the investigation and what steps will be taken after its finalisation.
Eyewitness News reporter Saya Pierce-Jones says Dugmore's motion to summon Winde before the committee was not seconded in the Western Cape Legislature.
However, she says concerns remain about the speed and the urgency of the sexual misconduct probe.
The speed with which we were moving in terms of this investigation has really died down.Saya Pierce-Jones, Reporter - Eyewitness News
By my count, that report from the independent Advocate Jennifer Williams should have been finished by now, we should have heard the results but yet [there is] still no news on what the future of Fritz and those other suspended officials will be.Saya Pierce-Jones, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The motion was to have the premier come to the standing committee and just explain the terms of reference, just give those details in terms of the dates and when we can expect the [report] and what will happen after the report is released.Saya Pierce-Jones, Reporter - Eyewitness News
But sadly all of the members who had voting powers in that committee, none of them seconded that motion and it looks like the premier will not be called to the standing committee to account.Saya Pierce-Jones, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.facebook.com/windealan/videos/233255162158077
