Govt must invest in creating jobs for the young people sitting at home - Cosatu
- Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is delivering the 2022 Budget Speech on Wednesday.
- It is his first Budget since his appointment as finance minister in 2021.
Cosatu wants government to commit to spending more on job creation in order to double the presidential employment programme target.
It's spokesperson Sizwe Pamla spoke to The Midday Report's Mandy Wiener ahead of the budget(click above for the podcast) on Wednesday.
We hope government can put more resources to make sure that young people sitting at home can wake up and have something to do.Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu
It can only be fair, if government has an appetite to run welfare for the corporations, it can do the same for the poor who have been let down by the government.Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu
'Tax revenue collection is going to look spectacular'
