We want to blow the lid off Covid-19 vaccine secrecy - Health Justice Initiative





There is much secrecy around Covid-19 vaccine contracts between governments around the world and pharmaceutical companies

The public is paying for the vaccines and has the right to know the details of the deals they were forced to accept

The Health Justice Initiative is suing to have South Africa’s vaccine contracts made public. © designer491/123rf.com

The Health Justice Initiative (HJI) has launched a legal bid to have South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine contracts made public.

Pharmaceutical companies keep all commercial details such as price secrets across the world.

The HJI wants access to a range of documents under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia).

The HJI want to know if the government overpaid for the vaccines.

Mandy Wiener interviewed HJI founder Fatima Hassan.

“We need to know what our government has agreed to for us with these companies,” said Hassan.

Our requests have been refused. So, we have no option to approach the courts… The government… is refusing to tell us who the contracting parties are… Fatima Hassan, founder - Health Justice Initiative

We’re hoping to blow the lid off all the secrecy… in relation to the procurement of vaccines… The public has the right to know… whether our government agreed to onerous terms… Fatima Hassan, founder - Health Justice Initiative

They were forced into signing these non-disclosure agreements… We need the court to determine if this is permissible in a Constitutional democracy such as hours… After all, you and I are paying for these vaccines! Fatima Hassan, founder - Health Justice Initiative