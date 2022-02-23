Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
MultiChoice plans to end password sharing on DSTV now streaming service
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Itumeleng Thulare
Today at 16:05
Budget analysis - taxes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Charles De Wet - Tax Executive at ENSAfrica
Today at 16:20
UCT on student fee debt (Pre-record)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Today at 17:05
Budget analysis - overview and job creation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Director and Chief Economist at Ecomometrix
Today at 17:20
6th edition of Africa's largest street art festival gets underway today
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alexandre Tilmans - Founder at Baz Art
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Money – it’s difficult, but you’ve got to talk about it

23 February 2022 3:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Money
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
talking about money
Farzana Botha

Refilwe Moloto interviews Farzana Botha of Sanlam Savings.

How is your relationship with money?

For most people, talking about it is not easy, especially when under financial pressure.

Farzana Botha of Sanlam Savings explains why money makes us uncomfortable and how to become more open about dealing with financial situations (scroll up to listen).

© rocketclips/123rf.com



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
