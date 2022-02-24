Streaming issues? Report here
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there?

24 February 2022 8:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Financial planning
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Retirement
Bruce Whitfield
Planning for retirement
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
David Shapiro
financial assets
retirement savings
retirement planning

How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.

Is retirement still possible for most of us in this day and age?

Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram, Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

The conversation was sparked by The Money Show's recent interview with hugely respected stockbroker David Shapiro to celebrate a milestone 'workaversary'.

Copyright: andreypopov / 123rf

After 50 years in the business, Shapiro made it clear that he still has to keep working.

The worst thing is I still have to be here; I still have to work - that's an admission! I wish I didn't have to; I wish I'd made enough not to work (chuckles), but I do enjoy it. I love sharing my knowledge and experiences...

David Shapiro, Stockbroker

Sure, travel is a priority for Shapiro who has children overseas, but if someone like him who'd have done his financial planning sensibly can't retire, what hope is there for the rest of us?

It's understandable that someone with David Shapiro's and experience and stature says 'I have to keep working', the rest of us say 'hold on a second, what are we missing?'.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

It's a tricky conversation says Ingram, because it is about the lifestyle you want and then deciding if you have enough assets to fund that lifestyle.

Very simply, if there is someone out there who spends R200,000 a year to fund their lifestyle, the truth is that they probably only need 20 times that to be able to reach financial independence. To be really generous, you could put a margin of safety on that, and say 25 times that.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

That's not a huge amount of money - that's R5 million, which I know is a fortune for a lot of South Africans, but in the context of funding a lifestyle like that it's not a big amount of money.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

What are the principles of ensuring that you are able to retire one day at an age where you can actually enjoy the fruits of your hard labour?

RELATED: Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates

You have to eliminate the role of luck in your financial planning, Ingram says.

The way to do that is to make sure that you control what you spend... because that dictates how much capital you need one day when you stop work.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

I would argue that for most people in the world, to be able to reach financial freedom with an asset base of R50 million will require a fair amount of luck...

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

... but for most of us, if we work over a decent career, being able to retire with R5 million or R10 million... will require a lot less luck and can be reached by discipline, making a few trade-offs every now and then, and controlling your expenses.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Ingram says people are usually so focused on today and the 'immediate' tomorrow that they forget about their future selves.

Paying off the bond on your home makes sense, but it is not going to generate any income unless you rent out every single room.

You're going to have to look after yourself and get assets that generate an income as well, he stresses.

The reality for a lot of people in our country is that they're under huge financial strain because they're there to look after everyone else as well... which is a good ethic, but missing the point that they've got to look after themselves in the process.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

If your goal is 'I'll educate my kids and pay off my bond and I'll be fine', I'm very sorry to tell you that you're not fine. You are on your way to being fine... you've reached some goals, but what you haven't done is build up the assets [you'll need] to pay your cost of living one day when you're no longer earning an income.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Listen to Ingram's invaluable advice on attaining financial independence in an unpredictable world:




