Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work?

23 February 2022 8:00 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Wimpy
branding
interracial relationships
heroes and zeros
Wimpy advert
Wimpy SA
cultural misunderstanding

While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show
Image: Screengrab from 'Your world could change tomorrow' ad posted on YouTube by Wimpy SA

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice is not happy with Wimpy's current TV advertising campaign.

In fact it earns his "zero" of the week on The Money Show's advertising slot.

The brand's advertising remains a favourite of his says Rice, that is when they get it right. (Remember the 'I love it when you talk foreign' coffee ads?)

It's a great brand... the 'original' fast food, casual dining brand here... a great part of the South African landscape, really...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

... the campaign they've been running for a few months now... is based on the misunderstanding that can take place if you're not familiar with a culture...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

The "cultural misunderstanding" scenarios occur when a young woman in an interracial relationship takes her boyfriend home to meet her parents.

You're the purist here Andy, but it tickled me pink to have the guy arriving in the lounge and removing the plastic from the sofa... before an appalled family!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Rice says he doesn't disagree that it's funny in a way (great standup comic material). It's the relationship to the brand that he finds disappointing.

... the jump from this cultural tension to a proposition that 'your world could change tomorrow, so enjoy Wimpy today'. That seems a big stretch to me, not very much connected with the gag.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Wimpy discussion at 4:50):




Share this:
