Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too

The 2022 Budget announced on Wednesday includes R5.2 billion in tax relief, which comes as good news all round.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said this relief is to help support economic recovery, provide some respite from fuel tax increases, and boost incentives for youth employment.

Now is not the time to increase taxes and put economic recovery at risk! Accordingly, we have decided to keep money in the pockets of South Africans. Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance

The measures include adjustments in personal income tax brackets and a reduction in the corporate tax rate:

- Personal income tax brackets and rebates will be adjusted by 4.5%, in line with inflation

- The annual tax-free threshold for a person under the age of 65, will increase from R87 300 to R91 250

- The corporate income tax rate will be reduced from 28% to 27%, for companies with years of assessment ending on or after 31 March 2023

Bruce Whitfield interviews Angelique Worms, Tax Director at Deloitte, about the benefits from a personal income tax perspective.

He also gets some insight from a corporate and national perspective from Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.

While South Africa's corporate tax rate is coming down slower than for our major international trading partners, Wednesday's announcement is very positive he says.

I don't think anyone can be unhappy about the outcome this afternoon. We wanted confirmation of the reduction in the corporate tax rate... and it does apply to companies with year-ends after March 2023, so it comes into effect quite quickly. Charles de Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica

There was also the statement that we are still too high in global terms and there's still a trend to push it downwards to make us more competitive so it's also really positive from that perspective. Charles de Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica

From a personal tax perspective, the adjustments are wonderful for everybody says Deloitte's Angelique Worms.

Effectively, people have got money in their pockets... The tax brackets were adjusted by inflation.. the personal rebate was adjusted, the medical credits were adjusted... Angelique Worms, Tax Director - Deloitte

Government actually came out to say that they've recognised that taxes inevitably distort economic activity when taxpayers change their behaviour, which in turn reduces the tax base... Angelique Worms, Tax Director - Deloitte

You do get to a point where no matter how high you're pushing it, you're just not seeing the returns you would expect. Angelique Worms, Tax Director - Deloitte

