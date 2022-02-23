'Students who owe us can register' - UCT VC on decision to scrap fee block
- UCT students with outstanding fees can register for the academic year after the council’s decision to scrap the fee block
- Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has stressed that UCT is lifting the fee block, not clearing historical debt
- There have been intermittent protests led by the UCT SRC since last week over various registration challenges
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng says University of Cape Town (UCT) students with unpaid fees will be able to register for the new academic year after the council's decision to lift the fee block.
Phakeng says the current fee block on student registrations will be removed for the 2022 academic year, however, the historical debt remains.
She says a number of students have been unable to settle their outstanding fees, including students whose families have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the so-called 'missing middle' who do not qualify for financial aid from NSFAS, and those whose academic programmes were defunded by NSFAS last year.
According to Phakeng, UCT is "doing very well" in terms of debt collection.
She says lifting the fee block does not mean that students will not settle their debts. "The idea that they will not pay simply because we are lifting the fee block is simply flawed", she tells CapeTalk.
In addition to lifting the fee block, Phakeng says the university executive will also review the current financial aid and fees policies.
The vice-chancellor says the academic year should be able to proceed without any further disruptions following several days of protests led by UCT's Students’ Representative Council (SRC).
The university has made it a priority to return to face-to-face teaching where possible.
We agreed to lift the block on student debt in the sense that the students who owes us can go ahead and register. That's what we've agreed on.Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town
It gives time to parents to pay the debts that they owe the university.Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town
It's just not possible to clear the debts for us as an institution... We need to collect the fees so that we can be able to serve our students. Our academics don't work for free... Nothing is ever for free, there's always someone who pays.Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town
We made this decision last year. So, actually protests frankly speaking was unnecessary because council made this decision last year to lift the fee block, so it is not new.Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town
The academic year started on 14 February and it continues. Now students are back on campus with lecturers and there's face-to-face teaching going on.Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/uct_University_of_Cape_Town_.html?prf=1&sti=m8e4q1dhxp1x8qiv78|&mediapopup=137809942
