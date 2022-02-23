Streaming issues? Report here
Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules

23 February 2022 4:46 PM
by Qama Qukula
Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne.
  • DStv is facing major flak after it announced its new streaming restrictions
  • DStv Now subscriptions will soon be limited to streaming on one device at a time
  • The changes will take effect on Tuesday 22 March

DStv is facing a backlash online after it announced changes to its streaming service offering.

The company says it has changed the terms and conditions of its online streaming service DStv Now in a bid to combat password sharing and piracy.

From 22 March 2022, only one device will be able to stream on the DStv Now platform at a time.

The policy changes have angered a number of DStv subscribers, with some reigniting calls for the platform to be boycotted.

MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne says DStv is undermining its own product with the new streaming rules.

Meanwhile, many social media users say DStv is clueless about the viewing habits of South African households.

DStv is undermining their own streaming-only product because they are limiting it to one user at a time which is very odd given what the market demands these days... People are threatening a boycott once again.

Hanno Labuschagne, Journalist - MyBroadband

It seems like over the last few years they've either lost a large number of customers that they do think is a concern or they just flip-flopped on this.

Hanno Labuschagne, Journalist - MyBroadband

It's a very strange decision... I think the problem is that there are households who are legitimate users and they've got like three people in the house who are watching these screens at the same time.

Hanno Labuschagne, Journalist - MyBroadband

Some other streaming services have been having this problem. Netflix has addressed it publicly as well.

Hanno Labuschagne, Journalist - MyBroadband



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
