Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules





DStv is facing major flak after it announced its new streaming restrictions

DStv Now subscriptions will soon be limited to streaming on one device at a time

The changes will take effect on Tuesday 22 March

DStv is facing a backlash online after it announced changes to its streaming service offering.

The company says it has changed the terms and conditions of its online streaming service DStv Now in a bid to combat password sharing and piracy.

From 22 March 2022, only one device will be able to stream on the DStv Now platform at a time.

The policy changes have angered a number of DStv subscribers, with some reigniting calls for the platform to be boycotted.

MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne says DStv is undermining its own product with the new streaming rules.

Meanwhile, many social media users say DStv is clueless about the viewing habits of South African households.

DStv is undermining their own streaming-only product because they are limiting it to one user at a time which is very odd given what the market demands these days... People are threatening a boycott once again. Hanno Labuschagne, Journalist - MyBroadband

It seems like over the last few years they've either lost a large number of customers that they do think is a concern or they just flip-flopped on this. Hanno Labuschagne, Journalist - MyBroadband

It's a very strange decision... I think the problem is that there are households who are legitimate users and they've got like three people in the house who are watching these screens at the same time. Hanno Labuschagne, Journalist - MyBroadband

Some other streaming services have been having this problem. Netflix has addressed it publicly as well. Hanno Labuschagne, Journalist - MyBroadband

i have never seen a company actively strive to lose their customers as much as possible as dstv has — krash⁷ (@Krashnanas) February 22, 2022

DSTV has scored an own goal. Watch how IPTV will exponentially grow now considering it has all DSTV channels, Netflix movies, series and basically almost all tv channels from around the globe at around R200/pm or at a once off fee of R1,050.00/pa.

Once people know IPTV,ziyakhala! — Conversations with Jay 🎙 (@ConvoswithJay) February 22, 2022

South Africans need to be serious about boycotting DStv🤞🏿



Bayas'nyela strong! — GuardianOfBlackness😏 (@SneMzilikazi) February 22, 2022

Basically what #dstv is saying is, if you're on business travel to cape town you can't watch sport on dstv now while the kids are watching cartoons at home in jozi. Arrogance in monopoly causing stupidity.🤣 — Lindie Langa (@AwaitedOne1) February 22, 2022

So DSTV hiked prices then boom now limit viewers 😂 they must be joking!!! Can those with DSTV please boycott this crap😔 — Ke Mopedi Thwii. ♈️ (@poulinkie) February 22, 2022

Multichoice/DSTv showing how poorly they understand their market yet again… — Bradulting (@justbradmitch) February 23, 2022

DStv is exaggerating their value in people's lives🤞. I hope their arrogance burns them one day — Mntungwa (@Sandile_K14) February 22, 2022

#DSTV limiting the number of streaming devices from 4 to 1 from 22nd March. Driven by greed as a result of losing subscribers. Well that’s the end of my DSTV subscription. DSTV content quality is poor and other streaming services already available at a fraction of the cost. 😡 — Shun Pillay (@shun_pillay) February 22, 2022