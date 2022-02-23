A 'Goldilocks' budget from Finance Minister - expert analysis
- The annual tax-free threshold for a person under the age of 65, will increase from R87 300 to R91 250.
- No increases will be made to the general fuel levy on petrol and diesel for 2022/23.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech on Wednesday.
Dr. Goolam Ballim, chief economist at Standard Bank provides an expert analysis of the 2022 budget.
Click above to listen to the full analysis of the budget
I would label it a Goldilocks budget - not too hot, not too cold.Dr. Goolam Ballim, Chief Economist - Standard Bank
For a somewhat new finance minister, this is a really wholesome budget.Dr. Goolam Ballim, Chief Economist - Standard Bank
Medical tax credits will increase from R332 to R347 per month for the first two members, and from R224 to R234 per month for additional members.
An additional R18.4 billion is made available for the Presidential Employment Initiative.
Over the next three years, R3.33 trillion is allocated to the social wage to support vulnerable and low-income households.
An additional allocation of R32.6 billion for financial support to current bursary holders and first-year students under the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
An additional R15.6 billion allocated to provincial health departments to support their continued response to COVID-19
R8.7 billion is added to the Police budget.
The Department of Social Development will receive the largest allocation of R58.6 billion over the medium term
