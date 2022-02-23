Shopify - a story of making lemonade out of lemons





Tobias Lütke is 41 years old. His parents gave him a basic home computer for his 6th birthday. 1st lesson try to find kids skills as young as you can, easier to move on to the next thing than never know what world changing skill a child may have had.

He not only played games like most kids, he would rewrite them and create his own. He did not love school and opted to do an apprenticeship rather than study.

He is from Germany but met a Canadian woman while skiing in the US, he fell in love and followed her back to Canada, but Canada would not allow him to work there.

He was in love enough to stay and with two others choose to start his own business selling ski equipment.

This was 2004, the web was over a decade old but the mobile internet was still just a plan on Steve Jobs' new products board.

Selling is a very old human practice. What has changed is the expectation about how easy or hard it should be.

Tobi Lütke is the kind of person that does not enjoy doing things because that is just the way things are, he tells the story of being in primary school and counting the steps to walk to school to determine the shortest route.

Skiing to success

When he found how hard it was to get a website, load his products and then add the ability to have a client make an online payment, he thought it was way too hard. He created something that was more elegant and did not require a larger retailer's resources to be able to build.

Despite creating the ski shop, they realised that the shop was a much better business, than the products they were looking to sell.

By 2006 the business to build online business for small businesses was born. They wanted to simplify shopping and that is how they hit on Shopify.

They are not the first nor the only company that offered to do this, but just two years later they would get the first of their busts that allowed them boom. The Great Recession saw many lose their jobs just as the mobile phone revolution was taking off. The big retailers were still focused on brick and mortar and so creating a low cost online store allowed those with skills to sell their products online without the huge costs or having to become a supplier to a retailer that would squeeze their margins.

Initially Shopify connected a website which they supplied with a banking partner, a logistics partner and a shipping partner.

Rather than having to manage all those relationships you could choose the one you wanted via Shopify.

The real smart move was noting that they could not build all the features that a business might want and allowed other developers to create Shopify apps that would add that. If you were not selling a product piecemeal but via a subscription there was an app for that. For the creators the cost of the app could be charged as a once off fee, as a monthly fee or according to how much it was being used.

They also added the option for designers with create professional themes which would allow you to set up shop that look as good as a big retailer without the technical knowledge or the developer team.

Software as a Service

Business Unusual has touched on the idea of building platforms not products and that Shopify is a classic example of Software as a Service (SaaS). The likes of Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Facebook are some of the best known versions, but Shopify has some more tricks to make it more robust.

Retailers know that having a shop is only the first part, what you need is for customers to know where to find them. That used to be the media's job, but more often that is now a search or social function.

Shopify will take care of having your product appear in search and one social to the point that your product could be bought with a click on Instagram.

Once they had built the blocks they began to make the connections stronger. Rather than just connect you to a payment provider they created their own.

By noting purchase interest with actual sales, they could make the placement of ads on social and search better, more effective and less costly to the merchant. As merchants grew to add more components they gained a share of the added sales and those components.

By 2019 it was doing so well that the company grew to be the most valuable in Canada. The success of non-retailers to create huge sales volumes like Kylie Jenner's cosmetics business saw her value skyrocket and big manufacturers that typically relied on a distribution network via the large retailers began to wonder if selling direct might be a better option for them too.

A bump in the road

Then the second bust that allowed them to boom. The pandemic again saw a new wave of first time merchants try their luck to start again.

This would have been a big good news story if not for a major drop in their share price in November. They had expanded to look to build their own logistics centres to take over another component that was handed by others. An expensive undertaking where if you don’t learn fast you don’t get to survive. They also invested in another e-commerce platform that focussed on handling national business go international, taking care of import taxes, shipping and language differences and they had created a partnership with JD.com to begin plugging in to China’s massive market and ecommerce system.

The share price almost reached $1700 in November 2021. In February 2022 it had dropped to just over $600.

A template for South Africa

An opportunity for South African entrepreneurs to take a leaf from Shopify's book or work with them in South Africa is to build a payment option for those that don't have banking cards but still want to buy products online.

Using payments from your phone bundle to buy at a street vendor or online for products for those that supply food or services like transport or child care would save users from having to carry cash or regularly withdraw funds from banks. For merchants that wish to make the sale even easier the data costs could be carried by the merchant ensuring that your store would be the preferred option.

SA's mobile companies have shown their ability to find solutions even with tech constraints. Merchants have shown a willingness to create very consumer centric offerings, what we need now are the magnificent programmers (like Yoco and SnapScan) to allow the merchants to connect to the market and make it something that benefits young South Africans looking for an opportunity.

I look forward to the great products and services to come.

This article first appeared on 702 : Shopify - a story of making lemonade out of lemons