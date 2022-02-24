I can think of no one better than Madikizela - Winde defends special advisor job





Premier Alan Winde says there's no one better for the job than Bonginkosi Madikizela

Madikizela has been appointed as special advisor to the premier

According to reports, he'll be earning R2 million per annum

There has been backlash over Madikizela's appointment less than a year after a qualifications scandal which forced him to resign

Western Cape Premier Aland Winde stands by his decision to appoint Bonginkosi Madikizela as his special advisor.

Winde says Madikizela is the perfect man for the job. "I can think of no one who understands the length and breadth of our province better", he tells CapeTalk.

The premier has been facing flak for appointing Madikizela, who had previously resigned an MEC and the leader of the DA in the Western Cape after he lied about his qualifications.

Winde maintains that Madikizela has already "paid the price" for his actions by taking responsibility when he got caught and stepping down from his positions.

The premier says that Madikizela acted with integrity and did the right thing.

He was caught out. He had an incomplete degree that he hadn't finished and he had that on his CV as a complete qualification... He did what very few politicians do... When politicians get caught they need to own up and that's exactly what he did. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

I think he has paid a serious price for that. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

When Donald Grant was coming to the end of his contract, I had to think about where we are going as a province... and who would be the best person to add to the team in my political office... I can think of no one who understands those pressures better than Bonginkosi Madikizela. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier