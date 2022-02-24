I can think of no one better than Madikizela - Winde defends special advisor job
- Premier Alan Winde says there's no one better for the job than Bonginkosi Madikizela
- Madikizela has been appointed as special advisor to the premier
- According to reports, he'll be earning R2 million per annum
- There has been backlash over Madikizela's appointment less than a year after a qualifications scandal which forced him to resign
Western Cape Premier Aland Winde stands by his decision to appoint Bonginkosi Madikizela as his special advisor.
Winde says Madikizela is the perfect man for the job. "I can think of no one who understands the length and breadth of our province better", he tells CapeTalk.
The premier has been facing flak for appointing Madikizela, who had previously resigned an MEC and the leader of the DA in the Western Cape after he lied about his qualifications.
RELATED: DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela steps down amid qualifications saga
Winde maintains that Madikizela has already "paid the price" for his actions by taking responsibility when he got caught and stepping down from his positions.
The premier says that Madikizela acted with integrity and did the right thing.
RELATED: Zille on Madikizela qualifications saga: There will be appropriate consequences
He was caught out. He had an incomplete degree that he hadn't finished and he had that on his CV as a complete qualification... He did what very few politicians do... When politicians get caught they need to own up and that's exactly what he did.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
I think he has paid a serious price for that.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
When Donald Grant was coming to the end of his contract, I had to think about where we are going as a province... and who would be the best person to add to the team in my political office... I can think of no one who understands those pressures better than Bonginkosi Madikizela.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
More from Politics
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?
Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations.Read More
Govt to start rolling out lifestyle audits for public servants: Fikeni
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, the acting commissioner of the Public Service Commission.Read More
'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University.Read More
ANC wants answers from Premier Winde as Fritz sexual misconduct probe drags on
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Saya Pierce-Jones.Read More
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region.Read More
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?
Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance.Read More
'Ace Magashule says he’s innocent and that the NPA is lying to the public'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior reporter Tshidi Madia.Read More
Is Thabo Mbeki in the running for ANC leadership?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue Sanusha Naidu.Read More
Could untested legal loophole help Magashule’s fraud trial co-accused walk free?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the meaning of privilege against self-incrimination in court.Read More