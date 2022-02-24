'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine'





Vladimir Putin is running large-scale disinformation campaigns

Minister Naledi Pandor is showing a lack of leadership; merely repeating Russian narratives

South Africa’s historical relationship with the USSR might be behind its struggle to clearly condemn Russia

Soviet Union (USSR) flag. © erllre/123rf.com

Like water off a duck's back…

Russian President Vladimir Putin failed the heed the West’s warnings that he should refrain from invading Ukraine.

"I have made the decision of a military operation," Putin said at 5:00 AM (South Africa time) on Thursday morning.

“The future of European security is being decided right now, here in our home, in Ukraine,” said an emotional Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyan.

"President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine,” begged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“Too many people have already died.”

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor issued a statement, calling for the spirit of compromise to prevail.

South Africa, part of Brics, is facing a difficult diplomatic situation.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dzvinka Kachur, a researcher at the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University to help her understand the political tightrope South Africa is walking (scroll up to listen).

President Putin has been running a large-scale disinformation campaign for eight years… Denying aggression… despite proof. It’s difficult to negotiate when any proof is denied… Dzvinka Kachur, Centre for Sustainability Transitions - Stellenbosch University

As of this morning, Belarus is also joining Russia… Dzvinka Kachur, Centre for Sustainability Transitions - Stellenbosch University

Cyberattacks are a permanent part of the hybrid threat… paramilitary groups, disinformation, and energy… Dzvinka Kachur, Centre for Sustainability Transitions - Stellenbosch University

There were a few interviews that Minister Pandor did. Sadly, just a repetition of the Russian narrative. We clearly see a lack of leadership in South Africa to express its position… We understand that Russia is a key supplier of military equipment to African countries… Dzvinka Kachur, Centre for Sustainability Transitions - Stellenbosch University

There is a lack of leadership [in South Africa] … The historical relationship with the Soviet Union might affect the South African position at the moment. There is work to be done to understand the differences between the past and the present… Dzvinka Kachur, Centre for Sustainability Transitions - Stellenbosch University

We don’t want to see South Africa… support Russian colonial claims towards Ukraine. Dzvinka Kachur, Centre for Sustainability Transitions - Stellenbosch University

Sanctions affected Russia… The 2019 Russia/Africa Summit was an attempt by Russia to find new partners and economical opportunities on the Continent… We can expect military budgets [in Africa] to go up in the near future… Dzvinka Kachur, Centre for Sustainability Transitions - Stellenbosch University