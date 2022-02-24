Govt to start rolling out lifestyle audits for public servants: Fikeni
- Government is finally getting the ball rolling on lifestyle audits for public servants
- Acting Public Service Commissioner Dr. Somadoda Fikeni says a lot of groundwork had to be done before implementing them
Acting Public Service Commissioner Dr. Somadoda Fikeni says the government is ready to roll out lifestyle audits for public servants after months of training and preparation.
Minister of Public Service and Administration Ayanda Dlodlo introduced lifestyle audits in April last year but Fikeni says various government departments had to undergo specialised training on how to implement them.
According to Fikeni, the training has been completed and audits should get underway from this month in order to root out corruption.
He says a number of agencies will be involved in assisting the commission with the lifestyle audits, including the banking sector.
Fikeni tells CapeTalk that the audits will focus on public servants such as directors and chief directors. He says ministers and political office bearers will be subject to a different regime.
The acting commissioner says audits will be conducted on an annual basis or as frequently as required in certain departments.
It goes as broad as all public servants, whether they're a DG, DDG, Chief Director or a low-level employee.Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, Commissioner - Public Service Commission
The focus, one would imagine, would be more on those people who make critical decisions on procurements or other decisions that may have a remuneration outside work.Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, Commissioner - Public Service Commission
The main thing since 2021 has been to train people in all departments and provinces who will do the technical work itself... Once it was rolled out last year, much of the work has been training and formalisation... from February this year onwards would be the rollout throughout departments and provinces.Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, Commissioner - Public Service Commission
All agencies would be there. Once it is found that your lifestyle doesn't match, handing over the case to the SIU or different agencies that investigate would be the next step.Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, Commissioner - Public Service Commission
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145656936_isolated-stack-of-south-african-one-hundred-rand-notes-money-currency-with-space-for-text.html?vti=o8rwvxta506xm43lxb-1-11
More from Politics
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?
Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations.Read More
I can think of no one better than Madikizela - Winde defends special advisor job
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.Read More
'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University.Read More
ANC wants answers from Premier Winde as Fritz sexual misconduct probe drags on
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Saya Pierce-Jones.Read More
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region.Read More
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?
Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance.Read More
'Ace Magashule says he’s innocent and that the NPA is lying to the public'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior reporter Tshidi Madia.Read More
Is Thabo Mbeki in the running for ANC leadership?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue Sanusha Naidu.Read More
Could untested legal loophole help Magashule’s fraud trial co-accused walk free?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the meaning of privilege against self-incrimination in court.Read More