Today at 15:10
Russian invasion of Ukraine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Beaver
Today at 15:20
The New Vaping Tax
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wesley Grimm
Today at 15:40
Dischem Brain of Cape Talk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
UK on situation in Ukraine invasion and it's 'freedom day' from Covid restrictions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:20
Population census deadline for data collection extended
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Trevor Oosterwyk - Spokesperson at Stats SA
Today at 17:05
South Africa reaction to Ukraine invasion
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Abel Esterhuyse - Head of the Department of Strategic Studies at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Military Science
Today at 17:20
What we need to do in South Africa to recover from Covid learning losses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Vijay Reddy - Distinguished Research Specialist at Human Sciences Research Council
Latest Local
CT officials paint trees in Durbanville CBD to combat illegal harvesting of bark The City of Cape Town says bark harvesting is having a negative impact on the survival of trees in the city. 24 February 2022 2:44 PM
Growing calls for govt to expunge dagga criminal records and pay reparations Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to lawyer Ras Gareth Prince and ANC MP Faiez Jacobs. 24 February 2022 1:28 PM
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility? Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations. 24 February 2022 12:36 PM
Govt to start rolling out lifestyle audits for public servants: Fikeni Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, the acting commissioner of the Public Service Commission. 24 February 2022 11:38 AM
I can think of no one better than Madikizela - Winde defends special advisor job Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. 24 February 2022 10:18 AM
'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University. 24 February 2022 9:51 AM
Need extra cash? Quit smoking and save R18 000 a year Ditching sugary drinks and cigarettes is good for your financial health, says Susan Steward of Budget Insurance. 24 February 2022 1:43 PM
It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic Lester Kiewit interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 24 February 2022 11:15 AM
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte). 23 February 2022 9:42 PM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
2022 Budget: There's a new vape tax, spirits & cigars see biggest increases Excise duties on alcohol and tobacco will increase by between 4.5% and 6.5%. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maide... 23 February 2022 4:12 PM
Money – it’s difficult, but you’ve got to talk about it Refilwe Moloto interviews Farzana Botha of Sanlam Savings. 23 February 2022 3:07 PM
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne. 23 February 2022 4:46 PM
DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind. 23 February 2022 10:37 AM
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31. 22 February 2022 10:06 AM
Have you seen this bear? 'Hank the Tank' on run from police after home break-ins Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 23 February 2022 12:25 PM
[WATCH] Talented journalist reports from Ukraine in six different languages Polyglot reporter Philip Crowther has amassed over 19 million views on Twitter alone after the viral clip of his Ukraine coverage. 23 February 2022 12:02 PM
Women switched at birth - DNA test reveals devastating truth 57 years later Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 23 February 2022 10:42 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility? Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations. 24 February 2022 12:36 PM
It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic Lester Kiewit interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 24 February 2022 11:15 AM
'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University. 24 February 2022 9:51 AM
Govt to start rolling out lifestyle audits for public servants: Fikeni

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, the acting commissioner of the Public Service Commission.
  • Government is finally getting the ball rolling on lifestyle audits for public servants
  • Acting Public Service Commissioner Dr. Somadoda Fikeni says a lot of groundwork had to be done before implementing them
© zakspeed271/123rf.com

Acting Public Service Commissioner Dr. Somadoda Fikeni says the government is ready to roll out lifestyle audits for public servants after months of training and preparation.

Minister of Public Service and Administration Ayanda Dlodlo introduced lifestyle audits in April last year but Fikeni says various government departments had to undergo specialised training on how to implement them.

According to Fikeni, the training has been completed and audits should get underway from this month in order to root out corruption.

He says a number of agencies will be involved in assisting the commission with the lifestyle audits, including the banking sector.

Fikeni tells CapeTalk that the audits will focus on public servants such as directors and chief directors. He says ministers and political office bearers will be subject to a different regime.

The acting commissioner says audits will be conducted on an annual basis or as frequently as required in certain departments.

It goes as broad as all public servants, whether they're a DG, DDG, Chief Director or a low-level employee.

Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, Commissioner - Public Service Commission

The focus, one would imagine, would be more on those people who make critical decisions on procurements or other decisions that may have a remuneration outside work.

Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, Commissioner - Public Service Commission

The main thing since 2021 has been to train people in all departments and provinces who will do the technical work itself... Once it was rolled out last year, much of the work has been training and formalisation... from February this year onwards would be the rollout throughout departments and provinces.

Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, Commissioner - Public Service Commission

All agencies would be there. Once it is found that your lifestyle doesn't match, handing over the case to the SIU or different agencies that investigate would be the next step.

Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, Commissioner - Public Service Commission



Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?

24 February 2022 12:36 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations.

I can think of no one better than Madikizela - Winde defends special advisor job

24 February 2022 10:18 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine'

24 February 2022 9:51 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University.

ANC wants answers from Premier Winde as Fritz sexual misconduct probe drags on

23 February 2022 2:30 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Saya Pierce-Jones.

US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'

22 February 2022 7:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region.

Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?

22 February 2022 1:34 PM

Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance.

'Ace Magashule says he’s innocent and that the NPA is lying to the public'

22 February 2022 12:34 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior reporter Tshidi Madia.

Is Thabo Mbeki in the running for ANC leadership?

22 February 2022 10:45 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue Sanusha Naidu.

Could untested legal loophole help Magashule’s fraud trial co-accused walk free?

22 February 2022 9:33 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the meaning of privilege against self-incrimination in court.

South Africa chooses structural economic reform - the road less travelled

21 February 2022 5:08 PM

John Maytham interviews JP Landman, an independent political and economic analyst.

