Govt to start rolling out lifestyle audits for public servants: Fikeni





Government is finally getting the ball rolling on lifestyle audits for public servants

Acting Public Service Commissioner Dr. Somadoda Fikeni says a lot of groundwork had to be done before implementing them

© zakspeed271/123rf.com

Acting Public Service Commissioner Dr. Somadoda Fikeni says the government is ready to roll out lifestyle audits for public servants after months of training and preparation.

Minister of Public Service and Administration Ayanda Dlodlo introduced lifestyle audits in April last year but Fikeni says various government departments had to undergo specialised training on how to implement them.

According to Fikeni, the training has been completed and audits should get underway from this month in order to root out corruption.

He says a number of agencies will be involved in assisting the commission with the lifestyle audits, including the banking sector.

Fikeni tells CapeTalk that the audits will focus on public servants such as directors and chief directors. He says ministers and political office bearers will be subject to a different regime.

The acting commissioner says audits will be conducted on an annual basis or as frequently as required in certain departments.

It goes as broad as all public servants, whether they're a DG, DDG, Chief Director or a low-level employee. Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, Commissioner - Public Service Commission

The focus, one would imagine, would be more on those people who make critical decisions on procurements or other decisions that may have a remuneration outside work. Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, Commissioner - Public Service Commission

The main thing since 2021 has been to train people in all departments and provinces who will do the technical work itself... Once it was rolled out last year, much of the work has been training and formalisation... from February this year onwards would be the rollout throughout departments and provinces. Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, Commissioner - Public Service Commission