It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic
From 22 March, DStv customers – including its Premium subscribers – will be limited to streaming on one device at a time.
“It has the potential to split families!” said Cape Talk’s Lester Kiewit, only partly in jest.
“Who gets to watch, and who gets to choose?”
The move comes as DStv grapples with how to prevent people from sharing passwords.
Lester Kiewit interviewed independent television critic Thinus Ferreira (scroll up to listen).
Ferreira argues that MultiChoice messed up by angering its clients in this way.
It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice… has become… All companies know you must try your utmost to please your customers! …Thinus Ferreira, independent television critic
MultiChoice is making a very big mistake. Your slogan is ‘so much more’ but you give people so much less… Taking people back to the 1950s with one television…Thinus Ferreira, independent television critic
It looks as if MultiChoice… feels ashamed about it… I couldn’t get specific answers… Netflix allows you four concurrent streams… Do they not think we can compare? … Why do you make people pay more for less?Thinus Ferreira, independent television critic
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_36663173_an-old-broken-tv-left-on-the-street-.html?term=broken%2Btelevision&vti=m35o1nf0z6uewtcz3w-1-11
