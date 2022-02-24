It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Russian invasion of Ukraine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Beaver
Today at 15:20
The New Vaping Tax
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wesley Grimm
Today at 15:40
Dischem Brain of Cape Talk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
UK on situation in Ukraine invasion and it's 'freedom day' from Covid restrictions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:20
Population census deadline for data collection extended
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Trevor Oosterwyk - Spokesperson at Stats SA
Today at 17:05
South Africa reaction to Ukraine invasion
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Abel Esterhuyse - Head of the Department of Strategic Studies at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Military Science
Today at 17:20
What we need to do in South Africa to recover from Covid learning losses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Vijay Reddy - Distinguished Research Specialist at Human Sciences Research Council
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CT officials paint trees in Durbanville CBD to combat illegal harvesting of bark The City of Cape Town says bark harvesting is having a negative impact on the survival of trees in the city. 24 February 2022 2:44 PM
Growing calls for govt to expunge dagga criminal records and pay reparations Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to lawyer Ras Gareth Prince and ANC MP Faiez Jacobs. 24 February 2022 1:28 PM
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility? Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations. 24 February 2022 12:36 PM
View all Local
Govt to start rolling out lifestyle audits for public servants: Fikeni Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, the acting commissioner of the Public Service Commission. 24 February 2022 11:38 AM
I can think of no one better than Madikizela - Winde defends special advisor job Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. 24 February 2022 10:18 AM
'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University. 24 February 2022 9:51 AM
View all Politics
Need extra cash? Quit smoking and save R18 000 a year Ditching sugary drinks and cigarettes is good for your financial health, says Susan Steward of Budget Insurance. 24 February 2022 1:43 PM
It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic Lester Kiewit interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 24 February 2022 11:15 AM
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte). 23 February 2022 9:42 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
2022 Budget: There's a new vape tax, spirits & cigars see biggest increases Excise duties on alcohol and tobacco will increase by between 4.5% and 6.5%. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maide... 23 February 2022 4:12 PM
Money – it’s difficult, but you’ve got to talk about it Refilwe Moloto interviews Farzana Botha of Sanlam Savings. 23 February 2022 3:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
View all Sport
Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne. 23 February 2022 4:46 PM
DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind. 23 February 2022 10:37 AM
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31. 22 February 2022 10:06 AM
View all Entertainment
Have you seen this bear? 'Hank the Tank' on run from police after home break-ins Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 23 February 2022 12:25 PM
[WATCH] Talented journalist reports from Ukraine in six different languages Polyglot reporter Philip Crowther has amassed over 19 million views on Twitter alone after the viral clip of his Ukraine coverage. 23 February 2022 12:02 PM
Women switched at birth - DNA test reveals devastating truth 57 years later Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 23 February 2022 10:42 AM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
View all Africa
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility? Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations. 24 February 2022 12:36 PM
It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic Lester Kiewit interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 24 February 2022 11:15 AM
'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University. 24 February 2022 9:51 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic

24 February 2022 11:15 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
DStv
Multichoice
Television
Thinus Ferreira
Tv
streaming
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review

Lester Kiewit interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira.

From 22 March, DStv customers – including its Premium subscribers – will be limited to streaming on one device at a time.

“It has the potential to split families!” said Cape Talk’s Lester Kiewit, only partly in jest.

“Who gets to watch, and who gets to choose?”

The move comes as DStv grapples with how to prevent people from sharing passwords.

© lopolo/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed independent television critic Thinus Ferreira (scroll up to listen).

Ferreira argues that MultiChoice messed up by angering its clients in this way.

It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice… has become… All companies know you must try your utmost to please your customers! …

Thinus Ferreira, independent television critic

MultiChoice is making a very big mistake. Your slogan is ‘so much more’ but you give people so much less… Taking people back to the 1950s with one television…

Thinus Ferreira, independent television critic

It looks as if MultiChoice… feels ashamed about it… I couldn’t get specific answers… Netflix allows you four concurrent streams… Do they not think we can compare? … Why do you make people pay more for less?

Thinus Ferreira, independent television critic



24 February 2022 11:15 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
DStv
Multichoice
Television
Thinus Ferreira
Tv
streaming
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review

More from Business

Need extra cash? Quit smoking and save R18 000 a year

24 February 2022 1:43 PM

Ditching sugary drinks and cigarettes is good for your financial health, says Susan Steward of Budget Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too

23 February 2022 9:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's R182bn revenue 'windfall' driven by Sars compliance efforts - Kieswetter

23 February 2022 8:31 PM

The Money Show interviews Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, after the 2022 Budget Speech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work?

23 February 2022 8:00 PM

While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shopify - a story of making lemonade out of lemons

23 February 2022 7:15 PM

The founder was refused a work permit, so he built a company that is worth $78 billion and he owns 7% of it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Budget 2022: 'A nice balancing act, we're being careful with revenue windfall'

23 February 2022 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Director General of Finance at National Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, after the Budget Speech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Money – it’s difficult, but you’ve got to talk about it

23 February 2022 3:07 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Farzana Botha of Sanlam Savings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IN FULL: Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana's 2022 Budget speech

23 February 2022 2:55 PM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech on Wednesday. This is his full address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We want to blow the lid off Covid-19 vaccine secrecy - Health Justice Initiative

23 February 2022 1:53 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Health Justice Initiative founder Fatima Hassan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his first Budget Speech

23 February 2022 12:04 PM

Watch Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's first Budget Speech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?

24 February 2022 12:36 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine'

24 February 2022 9:51 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work?

23 February 2022 8:00 PM

While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March

23 February 2022 10:37 AM

Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'

22 February 2022 3:45 PM

Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?

22 February 2022 1:34 PM

Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BUDGET 2022] 'Tax revenue collection is going to look spectacular'

22 February 2022 11:37 AM

Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings on what to expect from Finance Minister Godongwana when he addresses the nation on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…

21 February 2022 7:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa chooses structural economic reform - the road less travelled

21 February 2022 5:08 PM

John Maytham interviews JP Landman, an independent political and economic analyst.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ukraine is a threat to the self-esteem of Vladimir Putin – a controlling boss'

21 February 2022 4:26 PM

John Maytham interviews Dr Alex Pravda, senior research fellow in Russian studies at the University of Oxford.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I can think of no one better than Madikizela - Winde defends special advisor job

Politics

It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic

Business Opinion

'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Russian army says Moscow-backed Ukraine rebels advancing

24 February 2022 12:19 PM

Low COVID19 infections, deaths should not make people reckless, Cabinet says

24 February 2022 12:12 PM

Godongwana: Income support for poor a step towards inclusive growth

24 February 2022 12:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA