Growing calls for govt to expunge dagga criminal records and pay reparations





Lawyer and activist Ras Gareth Prince says a blanket order is needed to expunge criminal records for dagga possession

The well-known dagga campaigner has questioned whether the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill is up to scratch

Meanwhile, ANC MP Faiez Jacobs says its time for the government to roll out the reparations and give local communities what is due to them

Rastafarian lawyer and activist Gareth Prince says government needs to expunge the criminal records of people who have been convicted for dagga-related charges.

In September 2018, the Constitutional Court legalised the use and possession of dagga for personal consumption.

Prince, who played a leading role advocating for the legalisation of dagga in South Africa, has called for a blanket expungement.

He says this should be done through the legislative framework of the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill or by way of a presidential decree.

"South African citizens need not be burdened with a criminal record for engaging in something that has been part of the South African landscape", Prince tells CapeTalk.

It has to be built into the legislation and there has to be a blanket expungement - that is the very least that the South African government can do for the dagga community. Ras Gareth Prince, Lawyer and activist

At the same time, Prince has criticised the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill for being drafted without adequate public participation.

He says the bill, which is still making its way through Parliament, does not cover other important aspects relating to the commercial use of the plant.

"The dagga community was never consulted in the conceptualisation and the development of this bill. That's why this bill is disconnected from the interests and concerns of the community that it is supposed to serve", he says.

One of our greatest concerns is the disjointedness and disconnectedness of this Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill... It was Parliament's duty to ensure that the dagga community is reasonably accommodated within South Africa. Ras Gareth Prince, Lawyer and activist

The fact that there's only a bill that now speaks to privacy does not reflect our constitutional order. Ras Gareth Prince, Lawyer and activist

Meanwhile, ANC MP Faiez Jacobs says government needs to formulate a plan on how it will provide reparations to those communities who have been persecuted for personal dagga use in the past.

In terms of the decriminalisation and commercialisation of dagga, Jacobs says local communities and growers must benefit, not just international companies.

I am an advocate for cannabis use and also beneficiation for people that have been growing and using it for a while now. It's part of our culture, it's part of our legacy. Faiez Jacobs, ANC Member of Parliament

I am a champion of the expungement [of records] and I'm also a champion of commercialisation. Faiez Jacobs, ANC Member of Parliament