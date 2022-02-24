Growing calls for govt to expunge dagga criminal records and pay reparations

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Russian invasion of Ukraine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Beaver
Today at 15:20
The New Vaping Tax
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wesley Grimm
Today at 15:40
Dischem Brain of Cape Talk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
UK on situation in Ukraine invasion and it's 'freedom day' from Covid restrictions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:20
Population census deadline for data collection extended
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Trevor Oosterwyk - Spokesperson at Stats SA
Today at 17:05
South Africa reaction to Ukraine invasion
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Abel Esterhuyse - Head of the Department of Strategic Studies at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Military Science
Today at 17:20
What we need to do in South Africa to recover from Covid learning losses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Vijay Reddy - Distinguished Research Specialist at Human Sciences Research Council
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CT officials paint trees in Durbanville CBD to combat illegal harvesting of bark The City of Cape Town says bark harvesting is having a negative impact on the survival of trees in the city. 24 February 2022 2:44 PM
Growing calls for govt to expunge dagga criminal records and pay reparations Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to lawyer Ras Gareth Prince and ANC MP Faiez Jacobs. 24 February 2022 1:28 PM
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility? Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations. 24 February 2022 12:36 PM
View all Local
Govt to start rolling out lifestyle audits for public servants: Fikeni Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, the acting commissioner of the Public Service Commission. 24 February 2022 11:38 AM
I can think of no one better than Madikizela - Winde defends special advisor job Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. 24 February 2022 10:18 AM
'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University. 24 February 2022 9:51 AM
View all Politics
Need extra cash? Quit smoking and save R18 000 a year Ditching sugary drinks and cigarettes is good for your financial health, says Susan Steward of Budget Insurance. 24 February 2022 1:43 PM
It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic Lester Kiewit interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 24 February 2022 11:15 AM
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte). 23 February 2022 9:42 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
2022 Budget: There's a new vape tax, spirits & cigars see biggest increases Excise duties on alcohol and tobacco will increase by between 4.5% and 6.5%. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maide... 23 February 2022 4:12 PM
Money – it’s difficult, but you’ve got to talk about it Refilwe Moloto interviews Farzana Botha of Sanlam Savings. 23 February 2022 3:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
View all Sport
Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne. 23 February 2022 4:46 PM
DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind. 23 February 2022 10:37 AM
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31. 22 February 2022 10:06 AM
View all Entertainment
Have you seen this bear? 'Hank the Tank' on run from police after home break-ins Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 23 February 2022 12:25 PM
[WATCH] Talented journalist reports from Ukraine in six different languages Polyglot reporter Philip Crowther has amassed over 19 million views on Twitter alone after the viral clip of his Ukraine coverage. 23 February 2022 12:02 PM
Women switched at birth - DNA test reveals devastating truth 57 years later Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 23 February 2022 10:42 AM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
View all Africa
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility? Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations. 24 February 2022 12:36 PM
It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic Lester Kiewit interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 24 February 2022 11:15 AM
'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University. 24 February 2022 9:51 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Growing calls for govt to expunge dagga criminal records and pay reparations

24 February 2022 1:28 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
dagga law
criminal records
Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill
reparations
dagga use

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to lawyer Ras Gareth Prince and ANC MP Faiez Jacobs.
  • Lawyer and activist Ras Gareth Prince says a blanket order is needed to expunge criminal records for dagga possession
  • The well-known dagga campaigner has questioned whether the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill is up to scratch
  • Meanwhile, ANC MP Faiez Jacobs says its time for the government to roll out the reparations and give local communities what is due to them
Image copyright: cendeced/123rf.com

Rastafarian lawyer and activist Gareth Prince says government needs to expunge the criminal records of people who have been convicted for dagga-related charges.

In September 2018, the Constitutional Court legalised the use and possession of dagga for personal consumption.

Prince, who played a leading role advocating for the legalisation of dagga in South Africa, has called for a blanket expungement.

He says this should be done through the legislative framework of the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill or by way of a presidential decree.

"South African citizens need not be burdened with a criminal record for engaging in something that has been part of the South African landscape", Prince tells CapeTalk.

RELATED: Agri Dept wants laws changed to unlock 'master plan' for R28bn dagga industry

It has to be built into the legislation and there has to be a blanket expungement - that is the very least that the South African government can do for the dagga community.

Ras Gareth Prince, Lawyer and activist

At the same time, Prince has criticised the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill for being drafted without adequate public participation.

He says the bill, which is still making its way through Parliament, does not cover other important aspects relating to the commercial use of the plant.

"The dagga community was never consulted in the conceptualisation and the development of this bill. That's why this bill is disconnected from the interests and concerns of the community that it is supposed to serve", he says.

One of our greatest concerns is the disjointedness and disconnectedness of this Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill... It was Parliament's duty to ensure that the dagga community is reasonably accommodated within South Africa.

Ras Gareth Prince, Lawyer and activist

The fact that there's only a bill that now speaks to privacy does not reflect our constitutional order.

Ras Gareth Prince, Lawyer and activist

Meanwhile, ANC MP Faiez Jacobs says government needs to formulate a plan on how it will provide reparations to those communities who have been persecuted for personal dagga use in the past.

In terms of the decriminalisation and commercialisation of dagga, Jacobs says local communities and growers must benefit, not just international companies.

RELATED: 'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling'

I am an advocate for cannabis use and also beneficiation for people that have been growing and using it for a while now. It's part of our culture, it's part of our legacy.

Faiez Jacobs, ANC Member of Parliament

I am a champion of the expungement [of records] and I'm also a champion of commercialisation.

Faiez Jacobs, ANC Member of Parliament

Our people have been harassed and marginalised in the past so we need to have some sort of reparations.

Faiez Jacobs, ANC Member of Parliament



24 February 2022 1:28 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
dagga law
criminal records
Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill
reparations
dagga use

More from Local

Typhoid cases continue to rise: 'Our water is safe to drink'

24 February 2022 3:04 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Koena Nkoko of the Tshwane Department of Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT officials paint trees in Durbanville CBD to combat illegal harvesting of bark

24 February 2022 2:44 PM

The City of Cape Town says bark harvesting is having a negative impact on the survival of trees in the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?

24 February 2022 12:36 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine'

24 February 2022 9:51 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too

23 February 2022 9:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's R182bn revenue 'windfall' driven by Sars compliance efforts - Kieswetter

23 February 2022 8:31 PM

The Money Show interviews Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, after the 2022 Budget Speech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Budget 2022: 'A nice balancing act, we're being careful with revenue windfall'

23 February 2022 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Director General of Finance at National Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, after the Budget Speech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Students who owe us can register' - UCT VC on decision to scrap fee block

23 February 2022 6:58 PM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to UCT Vice-Chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A 'Goldilocks' budget from Finance Minister - expert analysis

23 February 2022 4:54 PM

Mike Wills is joined by Dr. Goolam Ballim, chief economist at Standard Bank for an analysis of Wednesday's budget.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IN FULL: Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana's 2022 Budget speech

23 February 2022 2:55 PM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech on Wednesday. This is his full address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I can think of no one better than Madikizela - Winde defends special advisor job

Politics

It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic

Business Opinion

'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Russian army says Moscow-backed Ukraine rebels advancing

24 February 2022 12:19 PM

Low COVID19 infections, deaths should not make people reckless, Cabinet says

24 February 2022 12:12 PM

Godongwana: Income support for poor a step towards inclusive growth

24 February 2022 12:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA