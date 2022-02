Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?

South Africa forms part of Brics, an intergovernmental organisation that also includes Brazil, Russia, India, and China.

Membership of Brics does not equate to a formal or informal alliance and there are many economic, territorial and political disputes among the five governments.

Does South Africa have a responsibility as a Brics nation to speak up about the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Mandy Wiener interviewed Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations (scroll up to listen - skip to 9:28).

It’s a weak statement [by South Africa] … and it came out quite late… If we’re going to stand up for our principles… We may be pushed into another statement… Steven Gruzd, SA Institute of International Relations

We’ve been very loyal to our Brics ally Russia… President Zuma was quite close to President Putin. We almost had a multi-trillion-rand nuclear deal, which was scuppered by President Ramaphosa… Steven Gruzd, SA Institute of International Relations