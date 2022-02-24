Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?





South Africa forms part of Brics, an intergovernmental organisation that also includes Brazil, Russia, India, and China.

Membership of Brics does not equate to a formal or informal alliance and there are many economic, territorial and political disputes among the five governments.

Does South Africa have a responsibility as a Brics nation to speak up about the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

It’s a weak statement [by South Africa] … and it came out quite late… If we’re going to stand up for our principles… We may be pushed into another statement… Steven Gruzd, SA Institute of International Relations