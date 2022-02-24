Need extra cash? Quit smoking and save R18 000 a year





On Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced hikes in excise duties (aka “sin taxes”) of between 4.5% and 6.5%.

Sin taxes are levied against tobacco products, alcohol and sugary beverages.

© nenetus/123rf.com

Smoking lots? Quit and save R18 000 per year

“If you drink 20% fewer sugary drinks, considering the health benefits of doing so, it would be the same as getting a cheque for R1500 to R4500 each year, according to one study,” says Susan Steward of Budget Insurance.

“If you cut out smoking completely, you could save about R18 000 a year,” says Steward.

If you deposit that R18 000 into a bank account earning merely 4%, you’ll be left with a nest egg of R220 915 in 10 years.

Increasing that contribution by 5% a year – excise duties are likely to rise by more than that – your kitty grows to R273 439.

Live long and prosper!