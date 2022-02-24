Need extra cash? Quit smoking and save R18 000 a year
On Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced hikes in excise duties (aka “sin taxes”) of between 4.5% and 6.5%.
Sin taxes are levied against tobacco products, alcohol and sugary beverages.
Smoking lots? Quit and save R18 000 per year
“If you drink 20% fewer sugary drinks, considering the health benefits of doing so, it would be the same as getting a cheque for R1500 to R4500 each year, according to one study,” says Susan Steward of Budget Insurance.
“If you cut out smoking completely, you could save about R18 000 a year,” says Steward.
If you deposit that R18 000 into a bank account earning merely 4%, you’ll be left with a nest egg of R220 915 in 10 years.
Increasing that contribution by 5% a year – excise duties are likely to rise by more than that – your kitty grows to R273 439.
Live long and prosper!
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111657576_portrait-of-young-woman-refuses-to-smoke-and-breaks-cigarette-.html?vti=m34vkr1ybuz4p2u6ke-1-2
More from MyMoney Online
Money – it’s difficult, but you’ve got to talk about it
Refilwe Moloto interviews Farzana Botha of Sanlam Savings.Read More
Look after your mental health when your financial wellbeing takes a dive
Refilwe Moloto interviews Jolandie Strydom, a money coach at The Smart Financial Group.Read More
How to be open with your partner about debt
Africa Melane interviews debt advisor Carla Oberholzer, who gave advice on helping to kickstart the difficult conversation.Read More
Road accident victims without medical aid can now get private healthcare
Africa Melane interviews Bianca van Zyl, CEO at Valomate Medical Services.Read More
Is the 'metaverse' the biggest opportunity since 1995?
John Maytham interviews Mike Abel, cofounder at M&C Saatchi Abel.Read More
Choosing the right financial advisor: 'Stay away from people selling products'
Africa Melane interviews Alan Botha, a wealth manager at Jurgens Finance.Read More
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities.Read More
How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide
Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech.Read More
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022
Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand.Read More