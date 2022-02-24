Streaming issues? Report here
Russian invasion of Ukraine
The New Vaping Tax
Dischem Brain of Cape Talk
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
UK on situation in Ukraine invasion and it's 'freedom day' from Covid restrictions
Population census deadline for data collection extended
South Africa reaction to Ukraine invasion
What we need to do in South Africa to recover from Covid learning losses
Need extra cash? Quit smoking and save R18 000 a year

24 February 2022 1:43 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Sin tax
Personal finance
cigarettes
excise tax
making ends meet
sugary drinks
saving money
budget insurance
quit smoking
Susan Steward

Ditching sugary drinks and cigarettes is good for your financial health, says Susan Steward of Budget Insurance.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced hikes in excise duties (aka “sin taxes”) of between 4.5% and 6.5%.

Sin taxes are levied against tobacco products, alcohol and sugary beverages.

© nenetus/123rf.com

Smoking lots? Quit and save R18 000 per year

“If you drink 20% fewer sugary drinks, considering the health benefits of doing so, it would be the same as getting a cheque for R1500 to R4500 each year, according to one study,” says Susan Steward of Budget Insurance.

“If you cut out smoking completely, you could save about R18 000 a year,” says Steward.

If you deposit that R18 000 into a bank account earning merely 4%, you’ll be left with a nest egg of R220 915 in 10 years.

Increasing that contribution by 5% a year – excise duties are likely to rise by more than that – your kitty grows to R273 439.

Live long and prosper!




